Saturday: More than 1,800 COVID-19 cases in Alabama, 45 dead

More than 1,800 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in Alabama by late Saturday afternoon, and at least 45 people in the state have died after testing positive for the coronavirus that causes the disease, officials reported.

Coronavirus coverage Read all The Anniston Star's coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 and its impact on Alabama. (No subscription required.)

The state Public Health Department’s count of positive tests for the virus by Monday morning had risen to 1,652. Among local counties, new cases brought the total in St. Clair County to 28, and in Calhoun County to 24. Talladega County has 20 reported cases and Cleburne County has seven.

With a case reported in Geneva County over the weekend, the virus has now been found in people from all 67 of Alabama’s counties. At least 240 people with the disease are hospitalized, according to Public Health.

Mapping the coronavirus

Of the 45 people in Alabama known to have died after testing positive for COVID-19, Public Health says it has confirmed 32 of those died because of the disease. There were no reported deaths in local counties as of Friday morning.

No information about patients, such as age, sex or other factors has been reported by Public Health for any of the known cases. Health officials have said they release only patients’ county of residence to protect their privacy.

The known cases statewide come from at least 10,829 tests, the Public Health Department reported.

Gov. Kay Ivey, in an attempt to slow the disease's spread in Alabama, on Friday ordered residents to stay at home beginning 5 p.m. the next day, through April 30. There are exceptions for "essential activities," but the governor urged people to take the order seriously, and officials said it carried the force of law.

"I am convinced earlier efforts at social distancing have not been enough," Ivey said at a news conference in Montgomery. "And that’s why we’re taking this more drastic step."

Much of the state, nation and world is adjusting to increasingly dramatic action to halt the spread of the new coronavirus and the illness it causes. In Washington, experts at a White House briefing on the disease on Tuesday afternoon said that even with widespread limits on people’s movements and on businesses and schools, the United States can expect to see between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths from COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Sunday, more than 7,600 people in the U.S. had died of the disease.

Layoffs and other losses have begun hitting workers in many industries, as people heed warnings to remain at home as much as possible. Tens of thousands of Alabama workers have filed unemployment claims over the last few weeks, according to the state’s Labor Department.