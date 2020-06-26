Saks suspends workouts after athlete tests positive for COVID-19

Saks High School has suspended summer workouts for “at least two weeks” after an athlete tested positive for COVID-19, Saks’ principal informed parents in an email Thursday night.
“Out of an abundance of caution, I’m closing the school to all students for at least two weeks,” Whaley wrote.
The Star obtained the email, and Whaley confirmed the shutdown via text. He said the athlete in question was last at the school Tuesday, and Whaley hopes to resume workouts July 7, or two weeks from Tuesday.
“We normally shut down for the week of (July 4) anyway,” he said.
The email did not name the athlete. Whaley said the Calhoun County Department of Health is interviewing or will interview the athlete “to determine the names of each person that he/she has come into contact with, on and off campus.”
Whaley urged parents to monitor students for symptoms, including fever, cough, trouble breathing or persistent pressure in the chest, abdominal pain (stomach ache), lack of taste or smell and diarrhea or vomiting.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association began allowing summer workouts starting June 1. Workouts mark the first allowed team activities since the AHSAA halted spring-sports play in mid-March over the pandemic.
Saks is the first school in Calhoun County known to have shut down because of a positive test since workouts started. Nearby, Ragland (St. Clair County) and Glencoe (Etowah County) took similar measures.