Rogers: Small business stimulus loan program out of money

The Paycheck Protection Program — a federal stimulus program that provided loans to small businesses to keep employees on payroll during the COVID-19 crisis — is already out of money, U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, said Thursday.
The program stopped taking applications Thursday, Rogers said in a conference call with reporters.
Both Democrats and Republicans have said they want more money for the program, though the parties are at odds over the specifics of a funding bill.
“In any event, we've now run out of money,” Rogers said.
Among business owners, the program was among the most popular and the most frustrating of the provisions in the $2 trillion dollar coronavirus stimulus package Congress passed just three weeks ago. Small businesses that lost money to the coronavirus could file for federal loans through local banks to cover payroll over the next eight weeks. If the businesses could later show that the money went to payroll, the loans would be forgiven.
Business owners rushed to apply, and soon there were reports across the country of long waits and a difficult application process. Just this week, as the last dollars in the program were running out, Anniston-area banks reported that the logjam of applications was finally beginning to clear.
“This Wednesday beats the devil out of last Wednesday,” said Shad Williams, president of Cheaha Bank. Williams said the program was originally bogged down largely because of contradictory or unclear rules from the SBA, a result of “building a jet plane as you fly it.”
More than 19,000 loans have been made under the program in Alabama, according to a Tuesday announcement by the Alabama Bankers Association, for a total of $3.8 billion statewide. Local bankers said applications came in from nearly every type of business, including nonprofits and churches, which were also allowed to apply.
“There are businesses that support us now that may no longer exist,” said Shannon Jenkins, director of the local branch of the United Way, which filed for a loan to pay its five full-time staffers. "Folks are holding on to their money, understandably, to take care of themselves."
At Noble Bank in Anniston, president Anthony Humphries said Wednesday that his staff has processed 287 loans through the program, which would total $34 million if all the loans are funded. So far only 40 loans have, for a total of about $6 million. He said he expects another 150 loans to close this week.
If all those loans are approved, Humphries said, he expects it will save about 1,000 local jobs.
Rogers said Republicans had proposed setting aside $251 billion for additional loans. He said the impasse between Republicans and Democrats was over Democratic demands for extensions or expansion of federal unemployment benefits. The original stimulus package included a $600-per-week federal addition to state unemployment benefit for laid-off workers. Rogers said Thursday that he didn't think $600 was appropriate for every state.
"In New York City, you may need that," he said. Alabama and many other states don't have a cost-of-living that is as high, he said.
Attempts to reach Adia McClellan Winfrey, Rogers’ Democratic opponent in the 2020 Congressional election, were not successful Thursday.
Rogers said that if a compromise on the bill is to come, it will likely involve assistance to hospitals, where the cancellation of elective surgeries — originally intended to clear the decks for an influx of coronavirus patients — has led to medical staff being laid off.
Rogers said smaller hospitals such as Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga fall under the 500-employee limit for small business loans. Bigger hospitals such as Regional Medical Center in Anniston still need federal help, he said.