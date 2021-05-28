RMC will send out teams to give COVID vaccines to groups of 10 or more

With interest in COVID vaccines waning in recent weeks, Dr. Raul Magadia, who works with COVID patients at Anniston's Regional Medical Center, said the hospital is trying new ways to get the vaccine to people. The hospital will send a team to give shots to any group that can sign up 10 willing to take them.
“This past weekend we were at Sacred Heart Catholic Church after their Spanish mass,” he said. “We vaccinated 72 people there.”
One local health care authority, Oxford Health Systems, announced earlier this week that it might take a pass on its next shipment of Pfizer vaccine, out of concern that it might expire before all the shots can be given away.