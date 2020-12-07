RMC to further restrict hospital visitation as COVID cases spike

Regional Medical Center announced Monday that it would restrict visitation at its hospital in Anniston due to the spread of COVID-19 in Calhoun County.
Maternity patients will be allowed to have one visitor each, said Kristin Fillingim, marketing director for RMC.
Visitors to other patients will be allowed only as deemed necessary by doctors for patient care or “end-of-life considerations,” according to guidelines posted on the RMC website.
“This is due to the rising number of people coming in with COVID-19,” Fillingim said.
RMC was planning to reopen its third coronavirus unit on Monday, Fillingim said. Over the weekend, more than 40 patients occupied the original two COVID units, filling them to capacity, with several COVID patients being treated in the emergency room and awaiting hospital beds, she said.
By Monday afternoon, RMC was reporting that 53 people were hospitalized for COVID.
The new visitation restrictions go into effect at 9 p.m. Monday.
The new policy is the most restrictive stance the hospital has taken since April, when a stay-home order from a state health board shut down many businesses and medical offices in the state to prevent spread of the virus and free up medical resources to deal with the pandemic.
Since Thanksgiving, Calhoun County and the entire state have seen an explosion in new cases of the virus.
More than 1,200 people in the county have been confirmed as infected with coronavirus in the past two weeks, the fastest rate of spread since the pandemic began, according to numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
One in roughly every 16 residents of the county has been infected, and 127 deaths in the county since March are either confirmed or considered probably COVID-related.
Statewide, the death toll is nearly 3,900.
The rising number of COVID patients threatens to strain the capability of the state’s hospitals. By Monday morning, according to ADPH numbers, more than 1,900 hospital beds statewide were occupied by COVID-19 patients, hundreds more than the state saw during the original peak of the virus in summer.
In other developments:
— Health officials statewide prepare for the arrival of vaccines, but RMC isn’t likely to get the first batch of shots.
— Free COVID-19 testing will be available in Anniston Wednesday.
— A statewide health order mandating the use of masks is set to expire at the end of the week.