RMC, Stringfellow limit ER visitors due to COVID

Local hospitals are restricting some visitation in light of a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, officials announced Tuesday.
According to a news release from the Regional Medical Center Health System, both RMC and Stringfellow Memorial Hospital in Anniston are barring visitors from their emergency rooms except when deemed necessary by the care team or for end-of-life considerations.
“We are focused on the care and safety of our patients, staff and the limited number of visitors present in our facilities,” RMC Health System CEO Louis Bass was quoted as saying. “We ask for the continued patience and support of our communities as we adjust visitation to minimize risks to all those we serve.”
If approved, one visitor will be permitted in an ER patient’s room, but cannot leave and re-enter the building.
RMC spokesperson Kristin Fillingim said the hospitals are seeing an uptick in ER patients who test positive for COVID-19, and any visitors who accompany them may also have the virus but might not know or choose not to disclose it to staff.
All other existing visitation guidelines will remain in place, in keeping with Gov. Kay Ivey’s “stay at home” order from October.