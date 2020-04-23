RMC staff: Hospital prepared as COVID-19 cases begin peak

Regional Medical Center staff say they don’t know what the hospital is going to look like as the county reaches its peak in COVID-19 cases, but they’re ready for it.
Raul Magadia, the hospital’s infection control chair, said RMC’s two units for people who have tested positive for the virus or are awaiting test results have treated 13 people who have tested positive for the virus since mid-March.
Magadia said at least 919 tests have been administered in Calhoun County, with only a fraction of those coming back positive. Only a few patients require hospitalization, Magadia said, while most can recover alone at home.
Magadia said he didn’t want to downplay the seriousness of the virus, but several locals have survived it.
According to Magadia, three people had died from the virus and four had been discharged: One who was “feeling fine,” was sent home, two were released after each taking two tests that came back negative. A fourth signed himself out of the hospital.
“We didn’t want him to go, but this isn’t jail or prison,” Magadia said. “They can leave any time they want.”
Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency officer Myles Chamblee said the county’s seen about 30 new cases since April 12. At RMC, Chamblee said, the number of unit patients who have tested positive has stayed about the same for a while, but the number of those awaiting test results has gone down, likely because results are coming in more quickly.
“It’s still taking two to five days, but it’s better than it was before,” Chamblee said.
EMA director Michael Barton announced last Friday he expected the county would start seeing its largest numbers of cases and hospitalizations in the middle of this week.
Magadia said Thursday the county was in the early stages of that expected peak, which was expected to last up to three more weeks. He said he’s been meeting with the EMA and first responders to develop a plan in case the hospital reaches its capacity.
“We are prepared. We’ve had a long dress rehearsal since early March,” Magadia said. “Spirits are up. The staff’s demeanor has not changed.”
Magadia said the prediction came partially from a model developed by the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, but that model doesn’t take many factors into account.
“It doesn’t factor in people’s attitudes,” Magadia said. “If people are hungry and need to go to the grocery store, or I’ve seen videos of people protesting on the street. None of that is factored in the IHME model.”
Chamblee said the model is a good predictor of what could happen in the state, but it fails to account for how each community will be affected, which is why they also use predictions from Jeff Ryan, the director of JSU’s Emergency Management program.
“We’re kind of putting them altogether,” Chamblee said.
Magadia noted that predictions can change, especially when people take the right precautions. He said he saw it when Gov. Kay Ivey issued a “stay-at-home” order early this month.
“Before the governor’s order, we were predicted to be fourth in deaths, now we’re in the mid-30s,” Magadia said. “That really shows how social distancing and the limiting of mobility really works.”
Between RMC’s two COVID-19 units, he said, there are 44 beds and around 30 ventilators — enough to accommodate the 12 or 13 patients staying there Thursday.
Chamblee said that based on those models, it’s unlikely that RMC’s COVID-19 units will reach their full capacities.
Magadia said he doesn’t know if RMC will end up having to use every bed and ventilator, but the hospital can pull resources from Jacksonville State University and Stringfellow Memorial Hospital if needs them.
“If we have a need, we may be able to tap into FEMA or Homeland Security,” Magadia said.
While staff aren’t necessarily excited about the peak, Magadia said, they’re eager to help.
“I’ve not had anyone complain about this dragging on,” Magadia said.
During the pandemic, Magadia said, staff have learned how to get “creative,” and find ways to recycle protective gear without infecting or endangering themselves. He said Thursday the hospital had enough protective gear, but he expects they will eventually run out.
Magadia said he’s also concerned because he’s seen COVID-19 patients need more time on ventilators than the average patient.
He said someone suffering from pneumonia or a heart attack may need to stay on a ventilator for about a week; he’s seen COVID-19 patients intubated for up to 15 days.
“There’s a lot of things we don’t know, physiologically, about what this virus is capable of,” Magadia said.