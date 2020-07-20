RMC near capacity for COVID-19 patients

As of Monday morning, only one empty bed remains in Regional Medical Center’s COVID-19 unit.
There were 41 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the 42-bed unit, according to a text message from a marketing representative of the Anniston hospital, six more patients than were in the unit on Friday afternoon.
Attempts to reach hospital administrators were not immediately successful Monday morning.
Calhoun County saw its cumulative case count rise over the weekend to 814 since the pandemic began in March, adding 111 cases, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s daily totals. Of those, 399 were new cases confirmed in the last two weeks, according to the rolling 14-day total kept by the health department, accounting for about 49 percent of all county cases since March 13.
Statewide, another 5,600 cases were confirmed over the weekend, raising the total to 67,711 Monday morning. Another 35 people died over the weekend due to the virus, raising the total to 1,257 with another 33 deaths with “probable” ties to COVID-19.