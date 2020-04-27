RMC, local governments ramp up COVID-19 testing as lockdown decision approaches

Five people tested positive for COVID-19 at a drive-through coronavirus screening site set up in Jacksonville earlier this month, Regional Medical Center CEO Louis Bass said Monday.

The five positives are the first to emerge from RMC's new testing effort, which has health care workers setting up shop in local communities and offering tests to anyone with symptoms — even without a doctor's recommendation.

But as local officials ramp up testing, it's still not clear whether the state has enough testing to end its statewide lockdown — a lockdown that will expire this week if state officials don't extend it.

"This is not something that's just going to go away," said Michael Barton, director of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Drive-in and walk-up COVID-19 screening, no doctor’s order required

WHEN: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE: Constantine Homes, 318 Elm St., Anniston

MORE INFO: Drive-in patients don’t need to set up an appointment. Walk-up patients should call ahead. Constantine Homes residents can call 256-831-0901 ext. 1 All other walk-up patients should call 256-236-3422. Patients need not be Constantine Homes residents. To be tested, patients should have symptoms of coronavirus, including fever, cough or shortness of breath. People without insurance who test positive will be offered enrollment in the St. Michael’s Medical Clinic coronavirus care program.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Drive-thru COVID-19 screening, no doctor’s order required

WHEN: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday

WHERE: Oxford Civic Center, 401 McCullars Lane, Oxford

MORE INFO: Patients should drive to the parking area on the Interstate 20 side of the building.

Ninety-one people in Calhoun County and more than 6,400 people statewide had confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. More than 200 people in the state have died of the disease, including three people in Calhoun County.

Those numbers are lower than most experts initially projected. Most attribute the relatively slow spread of the disease to the state's ongoing lockdown, with many businesses banned from operating and Alabama residents under orders to stay home except when out on essential business. Those orders have blown a hole in the state's economy, sparking hundreds of thousands of unemployment claims. The stay-at-home provision will expire Friday if state officials don't act to extend it. Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday announced a Tuesday press conference to discuss the matter.

State officials have long maintained that expanded testing should precede any reopening, on the theory that testing and tracing can help the state snuff out smaller outbreaks early on.

Limited access to testing has bedeviled the state since the virus first emerged here. Until mid-April, the primary site for testing was a drive-through location next to RMC in Anniston, open only to those with a doctor's recommendation.

Since then, RMC has held one-day screenings in Jacksonville and at Glen Addie Homes, open to anyone who walks up with symptoms. Bass said Monday that 62 people were tested in Jacksonville on April 16, with five positives among them.

"One would expect that," said Dr. Karen Landers, an assistant state health officer. "We're looking at people who already have symptoms."

Many patients are still awaiting results from the Glen Addie test, held Wednesday.

"I have not heard anything yet," said Dee Young, one of the 89 people tested Wednesday at Glen Addie.

Hospital officials have said results typically take three to five days to come back, but on Monday, the fifth day after the Glen Addie tests, only about one-third had come back. Bass said.

The hospital is stepping up the pace of walk-up and drive-up testing, with a screening planned for Constantine Homes in Anniston from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. Screenings are planned for Oxford and for Roanoke in Randolph County later this week, Bass said. He said he's in talks with Hobson City Mayor Alberta McCrory about testing there next week.

Asked whether testing is widespread enough to begin a reopening of the state, Bass said he wasn't sure.

"That's a question we have to answer when the governor talks tomorrow," Bass said.

Despite its role in treating the virus, RMC is among the businesses hurt by the lockdown. To free up resources to deal with the pandemic, state officials last month ordered cancellation of elective medical procedures — a source of business for many doctors' offices. RMC earlier this month furloughed workers even as it was setting up a specialized COVID-19 unit.

Bass said the hospital still plans to begin some outpatient procedures May 4, if Ivey and the state health board allow it.

In a conference call with reporters Monday, UAB epidemiologist Rachael Lee said it's possible the state is ready to slowly reopen some functions in some place, though she also said testing isn't uniform statewide.

"I personally think we are going to need more testing in certain parts of Alabama," Lee said.

Barton, the EMA director, said local officials are looking for ways to help the state health department expand contract tracing to get a better grip on where infected people may have spread the virus. Like testing, contact tracing is something health officials have said the state will likely need to have in place in order to open up.

"It's like a wildfire," Barton said. "If you let it grow and spread, you've got a big problem."