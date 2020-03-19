RMC enacts strict visitation policy

Regional Medical Center in Anniston has enacted a no-visitation policy, according to a release from the hospital Thursday night, in light of orders enacted by state leaders to curb COVID-19’s spread.
Visitation by family members and non-essential healthcare personnel is prohibited, the release says, “with the exception of compassionate care situations, such as maternity and end of life.”
Lynne Andrews, a member of the hospital’s public relations staff, said that people who have someone to check on at the hospital should call the main number at 256-235-5121, where they can also reach emergency room personnel if necessary.
Andrews said the policy was enacted in response to Gov. Kay Ivey’s public health order issued earlier Thursday in an effort to contain COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.
“We’re as compassionate and understanding as anyone, and we know the hardship this is going to place on families,” Andrews said. “We have to adhere to this to help let the severity slow down.”
The policy will remain in effect, she said, until COVID-19 no longer threatens patients and staff.
“It is mandated by the governor and by ADPH,” she said, referring to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
All elective and dental surgery is postponed until April 4, according to the governor's order, unless the surgery is deemed to be life-saving, averts the threat of a deformity or dysfunction of an organ or extremity, or is medically urgent.