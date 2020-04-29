Retail's opening day likely to be marked by operational changes

When Martin's Family Clothing in Oxford reopens Thursday evening, visitors may feel like they walked into a doctor's office.
Workers in the store will all wear masks and gloves, said Bill Wakefield, owner of Martin’s and the other stores in the Anniston-based Wakefield’s clothing store chain. Customers who don't have a mask will be provided one. There will be regular breaks — Wakefield hasn't yet decided how often — for every employee to wash their hands.
Similar scenes are likely in stores across the state, as Alabama loosens its COVID-19-era restrictions — just a little — to let retail businesses reopen. Commerce is back, on a smaller scale, with just a whiff of disinfectant.
“We've already contracted with an outside cleaner,” Wakefield said. “We've increased our cleaning by a factor of 10.”
The state's stay-at-home order expires at 5 p.m. Thursday, to be replaced by a slightly more relaxed set of restrictions on business and personal travel. It's still impossible to get a professional haircut or a tattoo, but as of Thursday afternoon, almost all retail stores will be able to reopen, at half their normal occupancy and with new social distancing rules.
For many business owners, April has been a cruel month. Rena Comisac, owner of the Quality Shoppe in Jacksonville, typically spends the spring selling dresses to prom-bound high school students and brides planning spring or summer weddings.
She usually has a staff of 10 at this busy time of year. When she opens Friday, morning, she said, she'll work alone.
“I'd love to be optimistic and expect things to bounce back quickly, but until large gatherings and weddings are allowed I don't want to expect too much,” she said.
Non-work-related public gatherings of more than 10 people are still banned under a state public health order, and weddings are mentioned specifically in that order. Comisac said many summer weddings are being re-planned for fall, and some have been bumped to 2021.
It's likely that similar stories are playing out across the country. The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Wednesday that the nation's economy shrank 4.8 percent in the first quarter of 2020, the steepest drop the country has seen since the Great Recession more than a decade ago. Much of that decline is likely due to businesses that simply weren't allowed to operate because of stay-home orders.
Jason Kellner, owner of Kolectic Antiques in Anniston, said he spent the forced break closing his Jacksonville store and moving merchandise to his Anniston location. He said the closure was planned before COVID-19 hit.
Kellner hasn't had to furlough any workers. He said he runs the store by himself most of the time.
“I rely on the store for my living,” he said. “It's been pretty rough, because I'm not able to sell anything.”
He said he has applied for one of the small-business loans the federal government has offered to tide businesses over, but so far he hasn't been granted a loan.
Like Comisac, Kellner worries that demand will be slow when he first opens on Friday.
“With people scared of getting the virus, I don't know how many people will come out,” he said.
Wakefield, the owner of Martin’s, said he furloughed much of his workforce at the start of the lockdown. He said that after Friday, he'll bring back “100 percent of the workers who want to come back,” with the understanding that some won't want to return due to contagion concerns.
Wakefield employed 350 to 400 people at various stores around the state before the virus, he said. Around 85 percent were furloughed after the shutdown, he said
He said that for now, he's fine with those employees staying on furlough, and he said they'll have a job when they do feel it's safe to work. He said that policy may change as the coronavirus numbers decline.
“There will be a day in the future when you say, ‘Hey, are you coming back or not?’” he said. “But we're not there yet.”
Wakefield said it's important to reopen, in part because many of his furloughed workers still haven't been able to secure unemployment benefits.
State labor officials have struggled to keep up with a flood of unemployment claims in the wake of the coronavirus related shutdowns; earlier this week, the state Department of Labor reported it had begun paying benefits to 64 percent of the 325,000 Alabamians who've filed for unemployment since mid-March.
For Wakefield, the virus has prompted rethinking of practices that were once commonplace. Employees will be screened for fever when they start a shift, he said. Dressing rooms will be closed.
In the state’s health order, reopening businesses are urged to keep 6 feet of separation between employees and to send sick employees home, among other precautions.
The Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday announced the creation of a Safe Reopening and Short Term Recovery Council that will advise businesses on how to reopen safely.
“We want to encourage everyone to open safely,” said committee member Christy Hardin, “And that means putting responsibility for safety and cleanliness in everyone’s hands.”
Wakefield isn't sure there will be strong demand for new clothes until people are convinced the coronavirus threat is largely in the past.
“Just because Bill opens up the doors, that doesn't mean they'll be back,” he said.
Supply could also be a problem. With clothes largely made in China and Vietnam, he said, it’s unclear how much he'll be able to stock for the crucial back-to-school season. It's not an issue now, he said, but it will be in July.
Wakefield said his stores were able to do some online business during the shutdown, though he said he worries that many of the small businesses that existed before the break will never return.
“Fortunately for us, we've been in a financial position where we could weather the storm,” he said. “There are going to be lots and lots of people who cannot.”