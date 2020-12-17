Rep. Mike Rogers has COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, has tested positive for coronavirus, the Congressman announced on Twitter Thursday.
“This morning I tested positive for COVID-19,” Rogers wrote. “I immediately consulted with the Office of the Attending Physician and am currently self-isolating.”
Rogers wrote that he is having “mild symptoms” and is in “good spirits.”
Rogers is the second member of Alabama’s House delegation to test positive for the virus. Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Haleyville, announced earlier this month that he had tested positive.
This story will be updated.