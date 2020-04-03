Rainbow Omega holds parade for locked-down residents

For two weeks, the developmentally challenged adult residents of Rainbow Omega in Eastaboga have been locked down.
The community, seven houses with eight occupants each, is considered at high risk for COVID-19 infection. The 56 residents and their house managers — three Rainbow Omega staff members per home — haven’t left their houses, only going so far as stepping out onto their patios to take in a few moments of fresh air. Another 26 residents are in the intermediate care program and require a higher level of attention. According to Melanie Simmons, the residential and day habilitation program director, the lockdown will continue until the coronavirus is no longer a threat.
Rainbow Omega staff outside of the homes decided to remind their residents and staff that they’re not forgotten, and on Friday afternoon, threw a parade in front of the houses.
“We got some pretty awesome signs together, and we’re working on decorating vehicles today,” Simmons said. “One of them says ‘Our rainbow’s not as bright without you.’”
Simmons said residents at the homes have private bedrooms and can mingle safely in the common area, since none have left their buildings to contract the virus.
But Stentson Carpenter, CEO and board chairman of the organization, who was also on the call, said residents’ families can’t come pick them up for the weekend anymore. They can’t go shopping in those large groups sometimes spotted at Walmart, or go to church. Carpenter’s son lives in the community, he said, and he hasn’t been home since the lockdown started.
“I don’t think we’ll ever be the same after all this is over with,” Carpenter said. “At the present time, we’re making it good.”
The work of adjusting to a new normal has been difficult, though the staff has managed to keep up. Simmons said employees have been busy creating completely new schedules for residents, new routines and ways to keep them engaged. Group activities are a major component now, more than before.
Staff members inside the homes have been away from their daily lives, too. Usually those staffers aren’t with the residents so long, but most of them, Simmons said, volunteered to stay and be sure Rainbow Omega’s clients were safe and cared for.
“One of the reasons we thought of this idea is that caring for our clients is one of the most fulfilling things the majority of us have ever done,” Simmons said. “We care and we’re used to seeing them daily and interacting with them daily. Being in an empty building when they’re not here … the silence is just astounding.”