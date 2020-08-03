Positive COVID-19 test forces Donoho to shut down football practice for a week

Day one of regular preseason high school football practice brings news that one team from Calhoun County will shut down practice for a week because of COVID-19.
Donoho did not practice Monday and won’t until next Monday, fourth-year head coach Mark Sanders said. This comes after an assistant coach tested positive.
“We shut things down until next Monday,” Sanders said. “Really unfortunate, especially since he hasn't shown any symptoms. Could be one of those false positive tests, but we had to shut down.”
Sanders did not release the coach’s name.
Donoho will lose a week of practice less than three weeks shy of the Falcons’ Aug. 21 season-opener at Pleasant Valley.
Monday marked the start of regular preseason practice for high schools in Alabama. Last week, schools around the state held workouts in helmets and shorts for “acclimation” to new guidelines related to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association on July 22 announced plans to go forward with fall sports as scheduled and released a best-practices document as a guideline.
Local school boards could still weigh in on whether their schools will play. Barbour County is the most recent system to announce a sports shutdown. Barbour County High School will not play sports during the 2020-21 school year.
Oxford and Saks were among schools to see athletes test positive during summer workouts in June.
As for Donoho, Sanders said he awaits results of a COVID-19 test he underwent last week. He said no Falcons players or coaches are symptomatic.