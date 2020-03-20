Phillip Tutor: Anniston police, the pandemic and the city’s children

Jack Draper, Anniston’s mayor, ducked into a conference room Thursday at the Justin Sollohub Justice Center and faced an important decision.
Two books sat on the table, “Iggy Peck, Architect” and “Sam, the Most Scaredy-cat Kid in the Whole World.”
Choose one, Anniston police Sgt. Michael Webb told him.
Draper chuckled, picked up “Iggy Peck,” gave it a passing glance and discarded it.
“Sam” it would be.
I know what you’re thinking. The world is grinding to a halt amid a global pandemic and what’s sure to become a catastrophic economic collapse, so why am I writing about the mayor and a few children’s books?
Because of Anniston’s children, that’s why.
Kids crave normalcy. They thrive in it. And Webb and his Anniston police colleagues are hoping to reinstall a bit of that regularity through a simple gesture: reading to them.
For years Anniston PD has participated in “Read Across America” programs that invited officers to read to children in the classroom, but schools are shuttered and students are quarantined at home. So Webb has enlisted the help of other officers and City Hall volunteers for a “Read Across Anniston” online effort that keeps that tradition alive, albeit altered.
Each weeknight for the next two weeks, Webb will post a video on the Anniston Police Department’s Facebook page featuring an officer or City Hall volunteer reading a book. Instead of posting the video during normal school hours, Webb hopes parents will join their children for a communitywide bedtime story that’s as much public service as it is educational.
The videos will post each weeknight at 8, beginning Monday. (Sorry, no weekend readings.) Anniston police Chief Shane Denham is the first volunteer.
His book: “If You Give A Dog A Donut.”
“I’ve got two weeks’ worth (of books) right now,” Webb said, “and if for some reason the break continues, we’ll try to come up with new material and continue this on.”
This isn’t just about Anniston police and a table full of children’s books, by the way. Chaos is today’s rule. It’s omnipresent. Restaurants can only serve takeout; teachers can only teach via laptop; toilet paper is pandemic currency. It’s mad. Everyone — educators, entrepreneurs, politicians — is flying by the seats of their pants, trying to invent ways to survive in disarray. In that regard, Webb, who also serves on the Calhoun County Board of Education, isn’t alone.
And, yet, “Read Across Anniston” is about Anniston police.
Not long ago the department created its Community Relations Unit — a much-needed collection of officers dedicated to repairing some of the long-standing divisions between the department and city residents, especially those in the city’s mostly black neighborhoods. The needle seems to be moving in the right direction.
It’s hard to argue with Webb, who sees this two-week online reading initiative as part of that unit’s mission.
“Right now we’re not really being able to go out and interact with them at the community centers or the places that we normally see them,” he said. “This is just a way that we can hopefully keep that connection with the kids and with the community.”
Put another way, it’s part of APD’s efforts to allow children to see officers in positive ways — perhaps as role models — instead of as bearers of bad news, or worse.
“We want them to continue to see our officers’ faces,” he said. “We want them to know that we are still available if they need us ... This just seemed to be a great opportunity for us to still get into the homes without having to go and actually be there in person.”
Webb called the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County, which donated a bag of books. (Due date: April 8; seriously, he has the ticket.)
Inside the bag were books on monsters (“The Book Dragon”) and food (“The Good Egg”) and insects (“The Very Hungry Caterpillar”).
He announced the videos on Facebook and sent a link to Anniston teachers and principals, hoping they’d pass it along to parents. He also plans behind-the-scenes videos at APD to replace the school field trips students will miss this spring and will answer questions kids ask in the Facebook comments.
He got the chief to volunteer. He signed up APD’s school resource officers. He twisted the arms of City Manager Steven Folks, Public Information Officer Jackson Hodges and the mayor. Folks is reading “Bear Says Thanks.” Hodges is reading “The Good Egg.”
And Webb is reading “Llama Llama Red Pajama.” But why? Because one of his children loves llamas.
This is what people do during a global pandemic. They improvise, perhaps even for the better.
“We have a job to do on the other side of things, and I think that’s very important,” Webb said, “but ultimately let’s try to change lives, let’s change them early, and hopefully it will be beneficial to our whole community in the long run.”