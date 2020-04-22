People line up for coronavirus screening at Glen Addie

Wanda Reid has had a cough for the last month. She's been to the emergency room, she said, and was told she had a respiratory infection.
But she didn't get tested for coronavirus until Wednesday, when Anniston city workers and Regional Medical Center employees set up a drive-in and walk-in coronavirus center at Glen Addie Homes.
"When you can't hardly breathe, it's scary," said Reid, an Anniston resident.
Ten local residents lined up on the sidewalk — 6 feet apart, standing on blue-tape "x" marks — not long after the coronavirus screening site opened at 10 a.m. Down the street, at least a half-dozen cars lined up at the corner, awaiting entry.
A lack of testing has dogged Alabama and most of the country throughout the coronavirus crisis.
In early March, as rumors swirled about the arrival of the disease, people could get tested only if they were symptomatic and had been exposed to someone with the disease, possibly through foreign travel. Later, when Regional Medical Center set up its first screening site, testing was by doctor's recommendation only.
All along health experts and patients alike argued that there wasn't enough testing. As late as Tuesday, Gov. Kay Ivey said that only about 1 percent of the population has been tested, a number she said would have to increase before the state can reopen businesses safely.
The Glen Addie screening site is part of a new local push to expand testing to people who haven't had access. Armed with 200 testing kits from the Alabama Department of Public Health, screeners accepted anybody with COVID-19 symptoms, even if they didn't have a doctor's recommendation or health insurance.
Medical history
Dee Young, who works in finance for the Anniston Housing Authority, was among the first people in line. Young said she was feeling well, but wanted to set an example.
"People are nervous about coming out, because of past history," she said. She said the Tuskegee experiment — the notorious 1930s study that left hundreds of black men untreated for syphilis after an offer of free health care — is still a cause of distrust for many in the black community
"I've gone on Facebook and pleaded with them to come," she said. "It's one thing to ask them. It's something different, with me being a black woman, to come out and be tested myself."
Nationwide and in Alabama, the virus has taken a disproportionate toll on the black community. African-Americans make up 27 percent of the state's population, but black people make up 37 percent of the state's confirmed COVID-19 patients and 46 percent of coronavirus deaths.
Those numbers are no surprise to Glen Ray, leader of the local chapter of the NAACP. Ray said they're a sign of health disparities that existed long before coronavirus hit.
"In the black community, we've got high blood pressure, we've got diabetes," Ray said. "Our immune system is already low."
Ray wasn't at the testing site for a screening, he said, but to talk to Glen Addie residents and persuade them to come out for the tests. He said he'd knocked on doors Monday as well, to chat about the tests.
Ray said he was trying to get more children to come out for testing, though that could prove to be a tall order. To get a sample, health workers insert a swab into the patient's nose, so far back it causes many adults to flinch.
Tired of wondering
Visitors to the site were a mix of the sick, the dutiful, and the worried well. Maudine Holloway, director of the nonprofit Community Enabler, was in the line early. Like Young, she was feeling well but wanted to send a message.
A positive result would likely put Holloway in quarantine, away from her work for days even if she didn't feel sick. Holloway said it was a risk worth taking, in part because of the risk of infecting others before symptoms show.
"Probably the reason so many of us are dying is that you didn't know you had it and you didn't find out until it was too late," Holloway said.
Some were mildly ill but tired of wondering whether they had the virus. Anniston resident Hurlin Borden, who stood in line behind her friend Wanda Reid, said she wanted to be sure, after having symptoms for about two weeks.
"I've been coughing and stuff, and I've been around people," she said.
City and health officials say the patients will get results in three to five days.
Mayor Jack Draper, who showed up to observe the screenings, said the Glen Addie testing was a move in the right direction.
"It's another good thing born out of our partnership with other local agencies," he said.
Next step: More testing
Anniston had an early coronavirus scare, when the federal government announced and then abandoned a plan to house suspected coronavirus patients from the cruise ship Diamond Princess at a Homeland Security facility here. Draper said the Diamond Princess incident gave the area a head start on planning for the virus.
There were 84 confirmed cases of the illness in Calhoun County as of Wednesday, according to state statistics, and three people here have been killed by the virus. Still, with only six confirmed coronavirus cases in its 22-bed COVID-19 unit, Regional Medical Center hasn't been overwhelmed with patients. Local officials say that according to their models, the illness should peak locally this week.
Calhoun County Emergency Management Director Michael Barton said the next step in fighting the illness is more widespread testing and tracing of contacts of those who've been infected. So far, he said, about 1,500 tests have been done in the county, which is home to more than 100,000 people.
Barton said 61 people showed up for a similar screening site in Jacksonville last week. City spokesman Jackson Hodges said 89 people were tested Wednesday at the Glen Addie site.
City officials say they'll hold another screening at Constantine Homes in Anniston next week. The date and time have yet to be announced.