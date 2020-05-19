Oxford offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing Thursday at Civic Center

The city of Oxford plans another round of COVID-19 testing Thursday.
Coronavirus screenings will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the city Civic Center, 401 McCullars Lane, in a drive-thru setting with minimal contact, according to a news release sent by the city. Testing will take place in the parking lot closest to Interstate 20, and is free of charge, though supplies are limited.
Patients must be symptomatic, according to the release, presenting at minimum a fever, cough or shortness of breath. Test results will be available within a few days.
The testing event is the most recent in a series of municipal screenings over the last two months, which uses staff and supplies from Anniston's Regional Medical Center, St. Michael's Medical Clinic and the state Department of Public Health.
The Calhoun County Health Department last week introduced weekly testing on Mondays and Wednesdays by appointment, which can be arranged by dialing 256-237-7523 and selecting option 6.
Calhoun County safety leaders have warned in recent weeks that people not presenting those symptoms can still potentially have and spread the virus. About 5 percent of all people tested in the county have been positive, officials said earlier this month, which included people who were asymptomatic.
County agencies working to quell the pandemic want to introduce contact tracing — finding and notifying people who have been in contact with those who test positive — to try to curb the spread.