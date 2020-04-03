Oxford launches new website for business info

OXFORD — City leaders were set to enact a public safety curfew at a meeting Friday evening, but Gov. Kay Ivey’s shelter-in-place order was announced just before it started.
“I think the last time I beat her by about a day, and this time she beat us by an hour,” joked Mayor Alton Craft at the 5 p.m. meeting, referring to the city’s declaration of a state of local emergency in March. “We’re going to of course adhere to all the governer’s guidelines.”
Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health held a press conference announcing her order to Alabama residents to stay home during the COVID-19 outbreak, unless they’re performing an essential activity, which includes working, buying groceries and caring for relatives, among other accepted outings.
Oxford’s intended safety measures would have mostly matched Ivey’s order, Craft said, so the city had no need to issue any other restrictions. But city leaders did take the opportunity to share information.
Police Chief Bill Partridge introduced oxfordstrong.com, a website created by the city that has hours, contact information and the status of city pharmacies, grocery stores and restaurants, along with frequently asked questions for residents.
He also encouraged residents to get in touch with the city if they have any questions as the pandemic continues.
“Please read the governor’s orders,” Partridge said. “If you see something you don’t understand, call someone in the city. We want you to be prepared. We’re here for you and to help you.”