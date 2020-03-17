Oxford council declares local emergency over COVID-19

OXFORD — The City Council declared a local state of emergency to begin at noon today during an emergency meeting this morning.

A resolution approved by the council at a 9 a.m. meeting will allow Mayor Alton Craft to “waive procedures and formalities otherwise required of political subdivision by law,” including the performance of public work, entering into contracts, incurring obligations, employing temporary workers, utilizing volunteer workers, renting equipment, acquiring and distributing (with or without compensation) of supplies, materials and facilities, and appropriation of public funds. Council President Chris Spurlin said the change will allow the city to respond quickly to threats caused by COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

“We want to make sure our citizens are taken care of and our mayor will have authority to do whatever is necessary, as quickly as possible, for the residents of Oxford and the surrounding area,” Spurlin saidt. “A special meeting needed to be called so we did not delay time.”

Members of the council voted unanimously in favor, excluding Steven Waits, who was not in attendance.

Spurlin said that no end date was included in the resolution because of the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic. The state of emergency will stand until that threat passes, he said.

Craft encouraged residents to be safe when they go into public areas, and practice social distancing.