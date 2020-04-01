Oxford City Council gets preparedness updates from fire chief

OXFORD — The City Council met Tuesday night not in its chamber at City Hall, but in the studio at the city Performing Arts Center.
The meeting was brief and covered little — a debt from 2012 shifted from the city’s budget to that of the city school system and some furniture was declared surplus — but remarkable for its setting, with council members each at their own tables, more than 6 feet apart in a semicircle, under mild spotlights and white Christmas lights strung on the ceiling overhead. The council might have been a light acoustic band rather than a governing body.
In light of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, though, council members adopted a short set list, skipping the usual prayer and pledge of allegiance from an Oxford student to instead hear an update from Oxford Fire chief Gary Sparks about the city’s situation.
“We’re working with the county on worst-case scenarios,” Sparks told the council.
Sparks, Anniston Fire chief Chris Collins and Jacksonville Fire chief Keith Kadle spent the weekend working with Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency director Michael Barton to develop plans for surges in patients at local hospitals, as part of the county’s Infectious Disease Task Force.
Given that Oxford’s city limits cross into other counties, Sparks said, he had been keeping an eye on the spread of the virus throughout Talladega and Cleburne counties, as well.
“I think as of right now we have nine confirmed cases, and also have seven confirmed cases in Talladega County, and also five confirmed in Cleburne County,” Sparks said.
The Calhoun County 911 service had been screening calls for signs of COVID-19 infections at emergency scenes, he said, to help fire, police and emergency medical staff prepare personal protective equipment to wear, if needed.
“We’re just trying to make the best of a bad situation and keep all of our people safe and keep the public safe,” he said. “If we can get people to adhere to the guidelines that the CDC and state is putting out, we’ll get through this,” he said.
During its meeting, the council:
— Approved a resolution authorizing an escrow trust agreement and related transactions to refund the city’s general obligation school warrants. According to council president Chris Spurlin, these were loans taken out by the city in 2012 to fund a school building. The city Board of Education agreed to pay 100 percent of the debt service, effectively moving the loan from Oxford’s city accounts to that of the school board.
— Declared 80 chairs, a desk and a listening assist transmitter — which helped the Oxford Performing Arts Center comply with Americans with Disabilities Act standards, and has since been replaced — surplus, allowing their sale.