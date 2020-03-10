Oxford career event postponed over coronavirus concerns

The Worlds of Work Career Expo set to run Tuesday through Thursday has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, according to an East Alabama Works spokesman.
Almost 8,000 eighth- and 11th-grade students from Northeast Alabama schools were expected to visit the Oxford Civic Center for the fifth year of the expo, along with 1,200 volunteers and about 100 representatives from business and industry. According to East Alabama Works spokesman Carl Brady, the organization’s leadership decided to postpone the event after consulting with local medical professionals about the new coronavirus that is spreading in the United States and the rest of the world.
“Anytime you’ve got that many students in one location, you’ve got to keep them safe,” Brady said by phone Tuesday afternoon. “Our leadership, talking it over, decided the safe thing to do was to err on the side of safety and be overly cautious.”
A new date has yet to be chosen, Brady said.
“It’s for the best; we haven’t had any pushback or negativity about it from companies and schools,” he said. “We feel like the majority of, if not everybody, will say, ‘OK, we’ll be there.’”