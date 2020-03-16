OVC makes it official: spring sports are canceled, not just suspended

The Ohio Valley Conference made it official Monday morning: no more spring sports for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The league's Board of Presidents announced that effective immediately, all competitions are canceled. That includes OVC championship events, such as the softball tournament, which Oxford's Choccolocco Park was set to host.
The OVC announced Thursday that sports and practices had been suspended, but on Friday morning, Jacksonville State told its spring coaches that their seasons were finished.
The OVC also announced Monday morning, "Additionally, all team practices will be suspended until April 3, 2020, at which time the impact of the suspension will be re-evaluated. During this time period, student-athletes shall be allowed to be engaged in strength and conditioning and training room activities."
That includes JSU's spring football practices, which had completed only two of the NCAA-allotted 15 workouts when the OVC edict came down Thursday.