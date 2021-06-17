Officials: More need vaccinations as new COVID variants rise

With Alabama’s vaccination campaign moving at a snail’s pace and new variants of COVID-19 spreading, an expert at the University of Alabama Birmingham on Thursday called once again for people to step up and get their shots.
“If you are not vaccinated, regardless of your age, you risk getting COVID-19,” said Dr. Rachael Lee, a UAB epidemiologist, in a Zoom press conference Thursday.
Lee and other doctors continue to speak publicly to urge people to roll up their sleeves, but there’s little evidence people in Alabama are listening.
Lee said Thursday that about 60 percent of adults nationwide have had at least one dose of vaccine, while only 31 percent of Calhoun County residents have had at least one dose, according to records from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Cleburne County has the second-lowest vaccination rate in the state, with 22 percent having had their first dose.
In the state’s most populous and best-vaccinated counties, such as Jefferson and Shelby, about 40 percent have had their first dose.
Little demand for vaccines in Oxford
“I think we’re at the point where we’re going to be for a while,” said Tom Dixon, director of Oxford Health Systems, which in recent months had given out shots at a drive-through clinic on Oxford’s Hamric Drive.
In late May, Oxford canceled an upcoming order for Pfizer vaccine because the health care authority was giving only five or six shots per day. The pace hasn’t picked up since, Dixon said.
It’s a far cry from the early days of the vaccination campaign, in which mass-vaccination sites gave shots to a thousand people per day and people drove from other states for a chance to get the vaccine.
Dixon said the vaccination campaign has likely already reached the people who were eager for the shot or willing to get it as soon as it became easily available. What’s left, he said, is the segment of the population that will get the shot if there’s some sort of incentive.
“There’s a group that could really care less, but you could draw them in with a chance at a million dollars,” he said. Other states have offered the equivalent of a lottery ticket to willing recipients of the vaccine.
The West Anniston Foundation announced this week that it would hold a shot clinic June 26 that will include drawings for $25 gift cards. People who return for a second dose will be eligible for a drawing for $500, according to the foundation’s announcement.
The vaccine clinic will be at the foundation office, 800 Clydesdale Ave., from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Anyone ages 12 and up can receive the Pfizer vaccine. Minors must be accompanied by parents.
Surge in common colds, other viruses
Missing from the conversation is the feeling of imminent threat that loomed over the state just a few months ago. In Calhoun County, 325 people have died of the virus, but only about two dozen of those deaths occurred in the past three months. Across the state, 195 people were hospitalized with the virus Thursday, the lowest number since March of 2020.
Lee, like other doctors who’ve spoken about the stalled vaccination campaign, declined to offer detailed predictions about what might happen if the state reaches the fall and winter months without achieving widespread vaccination.
“With low vaccination rates, I would be worried about another surge of cases,” she said. She said a number of factors could affect the progress of the illness, including the emergence of new varieties of COVID-19 such as the Delta variant, which first emerged in India.
“It’s the wild card of the pandemic,” she said of the emergence of new variants.
Lee said there’s been a surge in common colds and respiratory syncytial virus, typically a childhood illness, since pandemic-era social distancing largely ended. She said she’s concerned that COVID-19 could begin to spread more widely now that people are beginning to travel again, particularly when they travel with unvaccinated children.
In Calhoun County, more than 14,000 people have had the virus, though it’s unclear how much those past infections add to the local level of immunity. Many of those COVID-19 patients have likely had their shots since becoming infected. Lee said Thursday that people who’ve had COVID have some immunity to the virus, though it’s likely not as strong or long-lasting as immunity through vaccination.
For people who’ve been infected and were later immunized, the level of antibodies is “off the chart,” she said.