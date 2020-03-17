Nursing home residents adapt to life under restrictions intended to preserve it

HEFLIN — Karen Arnold watched life from her window at the Cleburne County Nursing Home on Tuesday morning. A variety of birds fluttered around a feeder hanging just outside her window, singing songs of spring.
Arnold, 60, and the rest of the home’s 75 residents have been on restriction since last week when the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued new guidelines to protect nursing home residents from the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The Heflin nursing home was proactive in implementing restrictions before the guidelines were required, which now prohibit visitors and meals in the cafeteria. Arnold said she was doing fine under those guidelines.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people in nursing homes are among the populations at highest risk of being affected by COVID-19; and if they’re infected, nursing home residents are at increased risk of becoming seriously ill.
“They’re taking real good care of us here with all the restrictions,” Arnold said during a phone interview.
Dawn Ray, the home’s social services director, said that residents can leave their room to walk the halls and go to the vending machines as long as they keep a distance of 6 feet from one another.
The nursing home staff has been giving residents activities they can do in their rooms.
“We’ve been coloring and we’ve done St. Patrick’s crosswords and stuff like that,” she said.
Arnold was appreciative of the nurses and how they have explained the restrictions to the residents’ families.
“They have been giving us notepads and stuff so we can write letters to our families and they’re going to take pictures and send them to our families,” said Arnold.
Arnold, who’s originally from Munford, said she has been in contact with her sister and her son.
“My son, Brian, he calls me when he goes to work and then he calls me when when he gets home, I’ve been reassuring him that I’m going to be fine,” Arnold said.
The nursing home is using Skype and other social media video calling to allow residents to have face-to-face calls with their families.
Since the residents can’t go to the cafeteria the nurses bring their meals to their rooms.
“They’ve been bringing our food to our room, we sorta like that ’cause it makes us feel like we’re being precious, spoiled. Of course it’s not all bad,” Arnold said with a chuckle.
Arnold said that in her lifetime she has never seen anything like COVID-19 but hopes life can get back to normal.
“I never figured that this would come around and affect everybody like it has,” said Arnold.
“Our administrator, Mr. Culberson and his son, Tony, they are really keeping us safe. Some nursing homes have waited till the very last minute,” she said.
Arnold was not sure how long the restrictions would last but said, “it’s going to be a good while” as she looked out her window wearing her St. Patrick’s necklace the staff had given her.