No school, no sports: Ohatchee baseball coach says it's necessary 'to curb stomp the sickness'

OHATCHEE — The sporting world has come to a complete halt, and soon, that will include local high schools.
Come Wednesday, Alabama high school sports are set to be suspended. Because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has ruled schools will close their doors for at least two-and-a-half weeks. The Alabama High School Athletic Association clarified Friday night that no school means no games, no meets, no matches, no tournaments.
For Ohatchee baseball coach Blake Jennings it’s a bitter pill to swallow, but one he feels is necessary.
“When our state government says shut it down, you got to shut it down,” Jennings said Saturday before a doubleheader against Spring Garden. “And at this point, it’s what I’ve told the boys, it’s more about people’s health and well-being than it is baseball.
“I hate it for my seniors and every senior in the state of Alabama because they aren’t going to get to play baseball. For that much, you say softball and track and anything that’s going on right now. I hate it for the kids, but for the well-being of the kids and for everybody, it’s really what it needs to be about if that’s what it’s going to take to curb stomp the sickness.”
One of those seniors Jennings referred to, Cade Williamson, echoed his coach’s sentiments. He sees both sides of the equation.
Asked if the AHSAA made the right call to suspend athletics, Williamson said, “I think they did, in a way, because we need to calm it down as much as possible. We don’t want it to spread. But then again, me being a senior, wanting to play, it upsets me because I want to finish my season, like, get all the games in while I can.”
On top of not being able to play games, teams also aren’t allowed to practice, condition or lift weights during the suspension. While it’s out of Jennings’ hands, he hopes his players are able to stay sharp.
“I’m just going to send ’em home and give ’em a bucket of balls and give ’em a bat and say, ‘Hey, you need to be throwing and doing all that stuff and expect to play, hopefully in two-and-a-half weeks,” Jennings said.
If Williamson has it his way, his coach doesn’t have anything to worry about.
“I think me and my teammates will get together, without the coaches here, because they’re not allowed to assemble us,” Williamson said. “We’ll practice on our own, because we know we’ll have games when we get back.”
While the plan is to resume play after two-and-a-half weeks, Jennings and Williamson recognize that if the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread, high school baseball season could be in danger of being canceled altogether.
“I’m very worried. I think that’s everybody,” Jennings said. “When you see college baseball canceled and over, and you see what the NBA is doing, and the higher levels, it’s just going to trickle down. And it could happen. And if it happens, it happens, and there’s nothing anybody can do about it, but I know we would all hate it.”
Added Williamson: “I don’t want it to be the end, and it could be. Because they’ve postponed it now, and if it gets worse, that could just mean they do it again. Let’s hope not though.”