2 new St. Clair cases as Alabama COVID-19 count rises to 157 Sunday

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Alabama continued to rise Sunday morning, to 157, including two new cases in St. Clair County.

The Alabama Department of Public Health updated its list with 19 more known cases of the disease this afternoon, after reporting seven new cases this morning.

The two new cases in St. Clair County are in addition to the county’s first case, reported Tuesday. That first patient was identified the same day as a St. Clair County Schools student.

Cases of the virus have been found in 21 of the state’s 67 counties, including one each in Calhoun and Talladega counties. The Public Health Department still reports no deaths from the illness. The number of cases has grown steadily since the state announced its first five cases on March 13; officials have said it is likely to keep growing.

The Public Health Department said this morning that 1,602 tests had been conducted statewide; that figure remained unchanged in the department’s afternoon report.

Much of the state, nation and world is adjusting to increasingly dramatic action to halt the spread of the new coronavirus and the illness it causes. In Alabama the state government has restricted some businesses, especially restaurants and bars. Layoffs and other losses began hitting workers in those and other industries this week, as people heed warnings to remain at home as much as possible.