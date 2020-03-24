New COVID-19 cases in St. Clair, Talladega counties; Alabama count hits 242

Alabama’s count of COVID-19 cases rose to 242 Tuesday, including new cases in St. Clair and Talladega counties.

State officials reported 46 new cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus on Tuesday. The new St. Clair County case brings the total there to four. Two cases each are now known in Talladega and Calhoun counties.

No one in Alabama is known to have died from COVID-19. The state said the new known cases come from tests of at least 2,321 patients, up by 489 since Monday.

No information about the new St. Clair or Talladega patients was immediately available. Health officials have said they release only patients’ county of residence to protect their privacy. The new St. Clair case was reported on Tuesday morning, the Talladega case in the afternoon.

The first cases reported in Autauga and Morgan counties mean the disease has now been identified in 26 of Alabama’s 67 counties.

Testing has found COVID-19 cases in Alabamians as young as 2 years and as old as 97, state health officer Dr. Scott Harris said in a Monday news conference in Montgomery that was streamed live on the internet. The median age of known COVID-19 patients in Alabama is 44, Harris said, though he cautioned that the sample size remains small. The state will identify more patients as more are tested, he said.

“Testing continues to be a concern for us,” Harris said Monday. A shortage of specimen collection kits — swabs and sample tubes — is limiting the number of people who can be tested for the virus, he said. Every state in the country is seeking such materials, Harris said, and states are competing with each other to procure them.

“A lack of these screening materials is the great limiting factor” in testing, he said.

Jefferson County is the site of the state’s largest known local outbreak, with 91 cases of COVID-19 identified as of Tuesday.

Much of the state, nation and world is adjusting to increasingly dramatic action to halt the spread of the new coronavirus and the illness it causes. In Alabama the state government has restricted some businesses, especially restaurants and bars. Layoffs and other losses began hitting workers in those and other industries this week, as people heed warnings to remain at home as much as possible.