3 new COVID-19 cases bring Alabama count to 81

State health officials announced three more confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Alabama this morning, bringing the total number of known patients to 81.

The announcement came the day after Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health issued orders aimed at slowing the virus. Restaurants and bars are prohibited from serving on-site, gatherings of 25 people or more people are banned unless a 6-foot distance can be maintained between them, and all elective surgeries are postponed to free up resources for an expected surge of patients as the disease spreads in the state.

This morning’s update to the Public Health Department’s tally of known cases documented two new patients in Jefferson County and one more in Shelby County. Cases of the virus have been found in 15 of the state’s 67 counties, including one each in Calhoun, St. Clair and Talladega counties. The number of cases has more than tripled in a week, since the state announced its first 22 cases on March 13.