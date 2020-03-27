New cases of COVID-19 in Calhoun, Cleburne; three dead statewide as cases climb past 600

Alabama recorded two new deaths Friday from COVID-19, and the state’s number of known cases surpassed 600 as the world grappled with the new coronavirus and the economically crippling effects of attempts to stop its spread.

Coronavirus coverage Read all The Anniston Star's coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 and its impact on Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Public Health updated its online count of cases Friday with two new deaths, in Madison and Lauderdale counties. The first death was reported Wednesday in Jackson County. Since Wednesday morning, the state has reported hundreds of new cases of the disease, more than doubling the number reported by Tuesday. The count stood at 627 Friday evening.

Cleburne County on Wednesday saw its first case reported, and two more were reported Friday. The total in St. Clair County stood at nine, Talladega County had four, and a third case was reported in Calhoun County on Friday afternoon.

Much of the state, nation and world is adjusting to increasingly dramatic action to halt the spread of the new coronavirus and the illness it causes. In Alabama, state officials Friday announced new restrictions on retail businesses, and banned public gatherings of 10 or more people. Layoffs and other losses have begun hitting workers in those and other industries, as people heed warnings to remain at home as much as possible. Thousands of Alabama workers have filed unemployment claims over the last two weeks, according to the state’s Labor Department.

In Washington, the House of Representatives on Friday approved a relief package reportedly worth more than $2 trillion that includes cash payments to most Americans, expanded unemployment benefits, loans for small businesses and other aid for some industries and hospitals.

Alabama’s Public Health Department on Thursday began updating the number of known cases on its website in real time. The department’s most recent update said the state’s known cases come from tests of at least 4,755 patients.

No information about patients, such as age, sex or other factors has been reported by Public Health for any of the known cases. Health officials have said they release only patients’ county of residence to protect their privacy.

The Birmingham area remained the site of the state’s largest known local outbreak, with more than 200 cases reported in Jefferson County and neighboring Shelby County.

The rapid rise in reported cases in Alabama came about a week after the state moved to expand testing, opening 17 screening sites as of Monday, with plans for as many as 25.