New cases of COVID-19 in Calhoun, Cleburne; state reports three total deaths in Alabama

Alabama recorded two new deaths this morning from COVID-19, and the state’s number of known cases reached 583 as the world grapples with the new coronavirus and the economically crippling effects of attempts to stop its spread.

The Alabama Department of Public Health updated its online count of cases this morning with the two new deaths, in Madison and Lauderdale counties. The first death was reported Wednesday in Jackson County. Since Wednesday morning, the state has reported hundreds of new cases of the disease, more than doubling the count reported on Tuesday.

Cleburne County on Wednesday saw its first case reported, and two more were reported today. A third case was also reported in Calhoun County this afternoon. The total in St. Clair County stood at nine cases. Talladega County had four known cases.

Much of the state, nation and world is adjusting to increasingly dramatic action to halt the spread of the new coronavirus and the illness it causes. In Alabama, state officials today announced new restrictions on retail businesses, and banned public gatherings of 10 or more people. Layoffs and other losses have begun hitting workers as people heed warnings to remain at home as much as possible. More than 10,000 Alabama workers filed unemployment claims last week, the state’s Labor Department said Thursday.

In Washington, the House of Representatives today approved a $2 trillion relief package that includes cash payments to most Americans, expanded unemployment benefits, loans for small businesses and other aid for some industries.

Alabama’s Public Health Department on Thursday began updating the number of known cases on its website in real time. The department’s most recent update said the state’s known cases come from tests of at least 4,755 patients.

No information about patients, such as age, sex or other factors has been reported by Public Health for any of the known cases. Health officials have said they release only patients’ county of residence to protect their privacy.

Testing has found COVID-19 cases in Alabamians as young as 2 years and as old as 97, state health officer Scott Harris said Monday. The median age of known COVID-19 patients in Alabama then was 44, Harris said, though he cautioned that the sample size was small.

Jefferson County remained the site of the state’s largest known local outbreak, with at least 174 cases of COVID-19 identified as of today. Neighboring Shelby County had at least 61 cases, the second-highest count among the state’s counties.

The rapid rise in reported cases in Alabama comes about a week after the state moved to expand testing, opening 17 screening sites as of Monday, with plans for as many as 25.