New business makes its mark with bows of hope

HEFLIN — Motorists who pass through downtown Heflin and other byways of Cleburne County have been seeing red for weeks now. Red bows have been adorning business doors, mailboxes and lampposts throughout Heflin and vicinity to signify hope during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Leah Harlan, owner of Wildflower Florals & Gifts on Ross Street, said she was inspired to make the bows after seeing them in other towns as a show of support and prayer.
As Passover approached, Harlan began offering the bows for sale and donated a bunch to the downtown merchants and to the city.
“I just felt like it signified more than just prayer for our town, we’re all going through difficult times and I’ve been amazed at the people that have come ask me what the bows stand for, it has allowed me to share the gospel with people,” Harlan said Thursday as she finished another bow in her flower shop.
Hundreds of bows have been made, according to Harlan.
“I’ve been doing red ribbons probably for the past three weeks, I have used 13 spools of 100-yard ribbon and I’ve just finished my thirteenth spool, so that’s a lot of ribbons,” said Harlan.
Harlan said it makes her feel good to see mailboxes along county roads lined with her creations.
“I think that our health care workers, the people that have to be on the front lines need to see that they’re being supported through prayer,” she said.
Harlan opened her business in early February, right before Valentine's Day, before the shelter-in-place order closed many businesses.
Harlan said that her floral business was negatively affected by all the canceled proms and graduations.
“I had several events, weddings and other events I had to cancel, I was looking for that extra boost until the next holiday,” Harlan said.
The COVID-19 pandemic also changed the way funeral homes hold services, so not as many flowers have been ordered, she said.
“We’ve taken a hit in several areas like that but the community has been as supportive as I could ask for, I’m very pleased.”
Harlan said that she offers curbside pick-up and delivery of flowers and other gifts until the Gov. Kay Ivey rescinds the shelter-in-place order.
Optimism, faith and brighter days ahead push Harlan to keep her new business open and she chooses to look at the positives that will come out of the current pandemic.
“I just feel from the bottom of my heart that there are so many good testimonies that are going to come out of this ... I just know it,” said Harlan.
At Don’s Pawn Shop on Ross Street one of Harlan’s large red bows is affixed to a lamppost out front. Manager Sonny Martin said the ribbons make him feel good every day — he sees the ribbons as symbols of faith during the current pandemic.
“It’s Passover, it is a symbol of Jesus’s blood, during Passover any door that had the blood over it the plague passed, that’s what it represents to me,” said Martin.
https://www.facebook.com/wildflowerfloralsandgifts/