NCAA needs to do right by athletes whose season were shortened by COVID-19

Corley Woods is listed at 6-foot-0 and 160 pounds, but both figures seem a bit generous.
He's a relief pitcher for Jacksonville State's baseball team, and sometimes it seems as if his fastball couldn't break a pane of glass.
While it seems unlikely that Major League Baseball will come calling, he's an exceptional college baseball pitcher. He's also a spirited guy who loves the sport, his school and his team. College athletics were made for guys like Corley Woods.
That's why Thursday afternoon decisions by the NCAA and the Ohio Valley Conference were so heartbreaking. The NCAA announced that in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has canceled winter and spring sports championship events. About an hour later, the OVC announced it has suspended games and practices for all of the league's sports. It's terribly unlikely any baseball player will see the field again for an OVC school until next season.
Woods is a senior, and in addition to being an enthusiastic baseball player, he's articulate.
On Twitter, he posted this to the NCAA, and it's worth a read: "I've given you everything. I've had good grades. I've given you countless hours on the field, on the bus, in hotel rooms, in the weight room. Every weekend/holiday, I've given it all to you. I'm asking for the sake of every senior athlete out there. Don't mess this up."
The NCAA made the right decision to push games to the side indefinitely, but when the crisis is over, the organization needs to take a hard look at how it can make it up to athletes like Woods.
The NCAA needs to give back the year of eligibility to all spring-sport athletes who had their season shortened. Sure, there are hurdles to clear. One big one: Teams have new athletes coming in, and allowing seniors the option of returning will put them over NCAA scholarship limits.
Also, the NCAA may shoot back that it was the OVC, not the NCAA, that suspended their season. So what? Overcome it.
The NCAA sometimes awards an extra year of eligibility to athletes who miss a season because of an injury. Why should this be any different. Get it done for the athletes like Corley Woods.