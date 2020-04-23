More than 5,800 in Alabama positive for COVID-19, nearly 200 have died and more than 700 are hospitalized

More than 5,800 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in Alabama by Thursday, and at least 197 people in the state have died after testing positive for the coronavirus that causes the disease, officials reported, including patients from Calhoun, Cleburne and Talladega counties.

At least 768 people have been hospitalized in Alabama since with the illness caused by the new coronavirus, according to the state’s Public Health Department. Six patients confirmed to have the disease were being treated at Anniston’s Regional Medical Center, according to the hospital, down from eight, though more have been in RMC’s COVID-19 units awaiting test results.

Of the 197 people in Alabama known to have died after testing positive for COVID-19, Public Health says. Three Calhoun County patients have died, along with two from Talladega County and one from Cleburne County.

The Public Health Department’s count of positive tests for the virus by Thursday had risen to 5,832 The total in Calhoun County was 88 known cases, 62 in St. Clair County, and 53 in Talladega County. Cleburne County’s total was 12.

No information on patients who’ve recovered has been reported by Public Health so far. An RMC physician on Thursday said the Anniston hospital had sent four patients home after recovering from the disease.

The known cases statewide come from at least 52,641 tests, the Public Health Department reported.

Gov. Kay Ivey, in an attempt to slow the disease's spread in Alabama, earlier this month ordered residents to stay at home beginning 5 p.m. the next day, through April 30. There are exceptions for "essential activities," but the governor urged people to take the order seriously, and officials said it carried the force of law.

On Tuesday, she reiterated that the order will stay in place for now, she said, even as leaders in some neighboring states began moving to reopen parts of their economies. Ivey said she and other state leaders are exploring how to allow normal life and work to resume in the coming weeks.

“All my decisions that I’m going to make are going to be based on data, not a desired date,” Ivey said in the press conference, held at the Alabama State Capitol.

Much of the state, nation and world has struggled under drastic action to halt the spread of the new coronavirus and the illness it causes. Layoffs and other losses have hit workers in many industries, as people heed warnings to remain at home as much as possible. More than 276,000 Alabama workers have filed unemployment claims since the state’s first cases of the disease were reported, according to the state Labor Department.