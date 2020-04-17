More than 4,500 in Alabama positive for COVID-19, second Calhoun County death reported

More than 4,500 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in Alabama by Friday, and at least 149 people in the state have died after testing positive for the coronavirus that causes the disease, officials reported, including patients from Calhoun and Talladega counties.

Tested positive for COVID-19? Share your story. Your voice could help us better tell the story of the COVID-19 crisis in Alabama. Follow this link to share your story with us.

At least 594 people have been hospitalized in Alabama since March 13 with the illness caused by the new coronavirus, according to the state’s Public Health Department. Six patients confirmed to have the disease were being treated at Anniston’s Regional Medical Center, according to the hospital, down from eight, though more are in RMC’s COVID-19 units awaiting test results.

The Public Health Department’s count of positive tests for the virus by Friday had risen to 4,571. The total in Calhoun County was 63 known cases, 52 in St. Clair County, and 42 in Talladega County. Cleburne County’s total was 12.

Of the 149 people in Alabama known to have died after testing positive for COVID-19, Public Health says it had confirmed 96 of those died because of the disease. Talladega County on Monday had the first reported death of a COVID-19 patient among local counties; the first Calhoun County death occurred Wednesday, according to an RMC physician. The state said on Friday a second Calhoun County death had been reported; one of the two deaths was confirmed to be caused by COVID-19.

No information on patients who’ve recovered has been reported by Public Health so far.

Mapping the coronavirus

The known cases statewide come from at least 37,848 tests, the Public Health Department reported.

Gov. Kay Ivey, in an attempt to slow the disease's spread in Alabama, earlier this month ordered residents to stay at home beginning 5 p.m. the next day, through April 30. There are exceptions for "essential activities," but the governor urged people to take the order seriously, and officials said it carried the force of law.

On Tuesday, she said that order seemed to be helping limit the virus’ spread. The order will stay in place for now, she said, though she and other state leaders would begin exploring how to allow normal life and work to resume in the coming weeks.

“It's got to be a reasoned process," Ivey said.

Much of the state, nation and world is adjusting to increasingly dramatic action to halt the spread of the new coronavirus and the illness it causes. Layoffs and other losses have hit workers in many industries, as people heed warnings to remain at home as much as possible. More than 264,000 Alabama workers have filed unemployment claims over the last few weeks, Ivey said Tuesday.