More than 4,100 in Alabama positive for COVID-19, 100-plus have died and more than 500 are hospitalized

More than 4,100 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in Alabama by Wednesday, and at least 122 people in the state have died after testing positive for the coronavirus that causes the disease, officials reported.

At least 525 people have been hospitalized in Alabama since March 13 with the illness caused by the new coronavirus, according to the state’s Public Health Department. Eight patients confirmed to have the disease were being treated at Anniston’s Regional Medical Center, according to the hospital, though more are in RMC’s COVID-19 units awaiting test results

The Public Health Department’s count of positive tests for the virus by Wednesday had risen to 4,149, an increase of 196 from Tuesday's count. The total in Calhoun County was 62 known cases, 48 in St. Clair County, and 39 in Talladega County. Cleburne County’s total was 12.

Of the 122 people in Alabama known to have died after testing positive for COVID-19, Public Health says it had confirmed 75 of those died because of the disease. Talladega County on Monday had the first reported death of a COVID-19 patient among local counties.

No information on patients who’ve recovered has been reported by Public Health so far.

The known cases statewide come from at least 34,077 tests, the Public Health Department reported.

Gov. Kay Ivey, in an attempt to slow the disease's spread in Alabama, earlier this month ordered residents to stay at home beginning 5 p.m. the next day, through April 30. There are exceptions for "essential activities," but the governor urged people to take the order seriously, and officials said it carried the force of law.

On Tuesday, she said that order seemed to be helping limit the virus’ spread. The order will stay in place for now, she said, though she and other state leaders would begin exploring how to allow normal life and work to resume in the coming weeks.

“It's got to be a reasoned process," Ivey said.

Much of the state, nation and world is adjusting to increasingly dramatic action to halt the spread of the new coronavirus and the illness it causes. Layoffs and other losses have hit workers in many industries, as people heed warnings to remain at home as much as possible. More than 264,000 Alabama workers have filed unemployment claims over the last few weeks, Ivey said Tuesday.