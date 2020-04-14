More than 3,900 COVID-19 cases in Alabama; 114 have died

More than 3,900 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in Alabama by Tuesday, and at least 114 people in the state have died after testing positive for the coronavirus that causes the disease, officials reported.

Tested positive for COVID-19? Share your story. Your voice could help us better tell the story of the COVID-19 crisis in Alabama. Follow this link to share your story with us.

More coronavirus coverage Read all The Anniston Star's coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 and its impact on Alabama. (No subscription required.)

At least 493 people have been hospitalized in Alabama since March 13 with the illness caused by the new coronavirus, according to the state’s Public Health Department. Eight patients confirmed to have the disease were being treated at Anniston’s Regional Medical Center, according to the hospital, though more are in RMC’s COVID-19 unit awaiting test results

The Public Health Department’s count of positive tests for the virus by Tuesday had risen to 3,953, a rise of 150 from Monday. The total in Calhoun County was 62 known cases, 45 in St. Clair County, and 38 in Talladega County. Cleburne County’s total was 12.

Of the 114 people in Alabama known to have died after testing positive for COVID-19, Public Health says it had confirmed 73 of those died because of the disease. Talladega County on Monday had the first reported death of a COVID-19 patient among local counties.

No information on patients who’ve recovered has been reported by Public Health so far.

The known cases statewide come from at least 33,050 tests, the Public Health Department reported.

Mapping the coronavirus

Gov. Kay Ivey, in an attempt to slow the disease's spread in Alabama, earlier this month ordered residents to stay at home beginning 5 p.m. the next day, through April 30. There are exceptions for "essential activities," but the governor urged people to take the order seriously, and officials said it carried the force of law.

On Tuesday, she said that order seemed to be helping limit the virus’ spread. The order will stay in place for now, she said, though she and other state leaders would begin exploring how to allow normal life and work to resume in the coming weeks.

Working in health care during the COVID-19 crisis? Share your story. Your voice could help us better tell the story of the COVID-19 crisis in Alabama. Follow this link to share your story with us.

“It's got to be a reasoned process," Ivey said.

Much of the state, nation and world is adjusting to increasingly dramatic action to halt the spread of the new coronavirus and the illness it causes. Layoffs and other losses have hit workers in many industries, as people heed warnings to remain at home as much as possible. More than 265,000 Alabama workers have filed unemployment claims over the last few weeks, Ivey said Tuesday.