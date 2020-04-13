More than 3,800 COVID-19 cases in Alabama; 103 have died, including 1 in Talladega County

More than 3,800 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in Alabama by Monday, and at least 103 people in the state have died after testing positive for the coronavirus that causes the disease, officials reported, including the first reported death in Talladega County on Monday.

More coronavirus coverage Read all The Anniston Star's coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 and its impact on Alabama. (No subscription required.)

Tested positive for COVID-19? Share your story. Your voice could help us better tell the story of the COVID-19 crisis in Alabama. Follow this link to share your story with us.

At least 457 people have been hospitalized in Alabama since March 13 with the illness caused by the new coronavirus, according to the state’s Public Health Department. Eight patients confirmed to have the disease were being treated at Anniston’s Regional Medical Center, according to the hospital.

The Public Health Department’s count of positive tests for the virus by Monday had risen to 3,803. The total in Calhoun County was 61 known cases, 43 in St. Clair County, and 38 in Talladega County. Cleburne County’s total was 12.

Of the 103 people in Alabama known to have died after testing positive for COVID-19, Public Health says it had confirmed 62 of those died because of the disease. Talladega County on Monday had the first reported death of a COVID-19 patient among local counties.

Mapping the coronavirus

No information on patients who’ve recovered has been reported by Public Health so far.

The known cases statewide come from at least 29,140 tests, the Public Health Department reported.

Working in health care during the COVID-19 crisis? Share your story. Your voice could help us better tell the story of the COVID-19 crisis in Alabama. Follow this link to share your story with us.

Gov. Kay Ivey, in an attempt to slow the disease's spread in Alabama, earlier this month ordered residents to stay at home beginning 5 p.m. the next day, through April 30. There are exceptions for "essential activities," but the governor urged people to take the order seriously, and officials said it carried the force of law.

"I am convinced earlier efforts at social distancing have not been enough," Ivey said at a news conference in Montgomery announcing the order. "And that’s why we’re taking this more drastic step."

Some business leaders and politicians in the state have been arguing for easing some of the restrictions, hoping to revive the economy and ease some of the economic suffering.

Much of the state, nation and world is adjusting to increasingly dramatic action to halt the spread of the new coronavirus and the illness it causes. Layoffs and other losses have hit workers in many industries, as people heed warnings to remain at home as much as possible. Tens of thousands of Alabama workers have filed unemployment claims over the last few weeks, according to the state’s Labor Department.