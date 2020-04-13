More than 3,600 COVID-19 cases in Alabama; 99 have died

More than 3,600 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in Alabama by Monday, and at least 99 people in the state have died after testing positive for the coronavirus that causes the disease, officials reported.

More coronavirus coverage Read all The Anniston Star's coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 and its impact on Alabama. (No subscription required.)

At least 457 people have been hospitalized in Alabama since March 13 with the illness caused by the new coronavirus, according to the state’s Public Health Department. Eight of those patients were being treated at Anniston’s Regional Medical Center, according to the hospital.

The Public Health Department’s count of positive tests for the virus by Monday had risen to 3,692. The total in Calhoun County was 61 known cases, 43 in St. Clair County, and 38 in Talladega County. Cleburne County’s total was 12.

Of the 99 people in Alabama known to have died after testing positive for COVID-19, Public Health says it had confirmed 62 of those died because of the disease. There were no reported deaths in local counties as of Monday.

No information on patients who’ve recovered has been reported by Public Health so far.

Mapping the coronavirus

The known cases statewide come from at least 29,140 tests, the Public Health Department reported.

Gov. Kay Ivey, in an attempt to slow the disease's spread in Alabama, last week ordered residents to stay at home beginning 5 p.m. the next day, through April 30. There are exceptions for "essential activities," but the governor urged people to take the order seriously, and officials said it carried the force of law.

Working in health care during the COVID-19 crisis? Share your story. Your voice could help us better tell the story of the COVID-19 crisis in Alabama. Follow this link to share your story with us.

"I am convinced earlier efforts at social distancing have not been enough," Ivey said at a news conference in Montgomery. "And that’s why we’re taking this more drastic step."

Much of the state, nation and world is adjusting to increasingly dramatic action to halt the spread of the new coronavirus and the illness it causes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Sunday, at least 21.942 people in the U.S. had died of the disease.

Layoffs and other losses have hit workers in many industries, as people heed warnings to remain at home as much as possible. Tens of thousands of Alabama workers have filed unemployment claims over the last few weeks, according to the state’s Labor Department.