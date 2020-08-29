More than 2,300 in Calhoun County have had COVID-19

The official number of Calhoun County residents infected with COVID-19 rose to 2,316, with more than 60 new cases added on Friday alone, according to numbers reported Saturday by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
That number makes Friday the biggest day for new infections in at least the past two weeks, but a laboratory backlog may be to blame.
A notice on the ADPH website states that Alabama recently saw a backlog of test results after bringing a new testing lab online. According to the website, Saturday's statewide numbers include "1,297 positive cases from one backlog."
Statewide, 115,284 people have been diagnosed with the virus since the pandemic began. The virus has killed 2,059 people in Alabama, including 29 in Calhoun County.
Over the past two weeks, Alabama has seen just under 1,000 new cases per day. That's down from a mid-July peak of more than 1,500 cases per day. State officials imposed an order mandating use of masks in public places after a July spike in new cases. Gov. Kay Ivey earlier this week announced that the mask order, originally set to expire at the end of August, would be extended to Oct. 2.
There were 22 people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Regional Medical Center in Anniston as of Friday, according to the hospital's website. During the July surge, the hospital sometimes housed 50 or more coronavirus patients.