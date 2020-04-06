More than 1,900 COVID-19 cases in Alabama; 50 have died

More than 1,900 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in Alabama by Monday, and at least 50 people in the state have died after testing positive for the coronavirus that causes the disease, officials reported.

More coronavirus coverage Read all The Anniston Star's coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 and its impact on Alabama. (No subscription required.)

At least 240 people have been hospitalized in Alabama since March 13 with the illness caused by the new coronavirus, according to the state’s Public Health Department. Two of those patients are at Regional Medical Center in Anniston, the hospital announced Monday morning, its first confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The Public Health Department’s count of positive tests for the virus by Monday had risen to 1,980. Among local counties, new cases brought the total in Calhoun County to 38, and in St. Clair County to 31. Talladega County has 20 reported cases and Cleburne County has nine.

With a case reported in Geneva County over the weekend, the virus has now been found in people from all 67 of Alabama’s counties.

Of the 50 people in Alabama known to have died after testing positive for COVID-19, Public Health says it has confirmed 32 of those died because of the disease. There were no reported deaths in local counties as of Monday.

Mapping the coronavirus

No information about patients, such as age, sex or other factors has been reported by Public Health for any of the known cases. Health officials have said they release only patients’ county of residence to protect their privacy.

The known cases statewide come from at least 14,765 tests, the Public Health Department reported.

Gov. Kay Ivey, in an attempt to slow the disease's spread in Alabama, on Friday ordered residents to stay at home beginning 5 p.m. the next day, through April 30. There are exceptions for "essential activities," but the governor urged people to take the order seriously, and officials said it carried the force of law.

"I am convinced earlier efforts at social distancing have not been enough," Ivey said at a news conference in Montgomery. "And that’s why we’re taking this more drastic step."

Much of the state, nation and world is adjusting to increasingly dramatic action to halt the spread of the new coronavirus and the illness it causes. In Washington, experts at a White House briefing on the disease last week said that even with widespread limits on people’s movements and on businesses and schools, the United States can expect to see between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths from COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Sunday, more than 7,600 people in the U.S. had died of the disease.

Layoffs and other losses have begun hitting workers in many industries, as people heed warnings to remain at home as much as possible. Tens of thousands of Alabama workers have filed unemployment claims over the last few weeks, according to the state’s Labor Department.