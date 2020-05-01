Medical offices reopening after Alabama changes COVID-19 restrictions

Life is suddenly very busy for Anniston orthodontist Jay Walker.

Working in health care during the COVID-19 crisis? Share your story. Your voice could help us better tell the story of the COVID-19 crisis in Alabama. Follow this link to share your story with us.

For six weeks, his office was shut down because of the pandemic. State health officials in mid-March ordered cancellation of all elective medical procedures — a broad order that included most of the procedures dentists do.

Walker was back open Friday, the day after the order expired. His patients typically come around every four to six weeks for adjustments, he said, so nearly everyone is due for an appointment.

“Some of them are chomping at the bit,” Walker said. “There were a few who were scheduled to have their braces off that first week, and they're ready to go.”

Walker and doctors like him were among perhaps the most unexpected economic victims of the pandemic. When the first coronavirus cases emerged in Alabama in March, the state health board moved quickly to ban elective surgeries, part of an attempt to conserve medical resources during a pandemic that was expected to swamp hospitals with sick and dying patients.

Since then, 35,531 workers in the health care and social services field have filed initial claims for unemployment in the state, according to the Alabama Department of Labor. Regional Medical Center in Anniston lost half its business, and furloughed workers even as it was putting together a new wing to handle coronavirus patients.

With the order now lifted, Walker and his staff are trying to get back to normal, pandemic-style. There’s now plexiglas between patients and the people who check them in. The waiting room is empty, with patients waiting in their cars in the parking lot until they're called. There's a backlog of patients, and a lot more of the business is done over the phone.

“It's been a scheduling nightmare,” he said.

Walker said he kept his staff on the payroll through the shutdown. He applied for a small-business loan to tide him over, getting approved only in the last few days. He said he still hasn't seen any money from the loan program.

At RMC, administrators expect to open the doors to elective surgery patients Monday, though CEO Louis Bass said the hospital will start with outpatient procedures such as cataract and hernia surgery.

“We're going to hold off on the surgeries that require an overnight stay, at least for a week or two,” he said. “We want to get our people back together, and we want to make sure the curve is still bending.”

So far, the curve has been bent. Before state officials issued a stay-home order in early April, health officials were expecting thousands of deaths in Alabama from COVID-19. Bass and other local officials were on the hunt for a site to house an overflow of patients infected with the virus.

By Friday, the state had seen 279 deaths from the virus, three of them in Calhoun County. The county has seen 93 confirmed cases overall, many of whom, if not totally recovered, have at least been discharged from the hospital.

Bass said that on Friday morning, four patients were in the hospital's 22-bed COVID-19 unit. He said much of the decline is likely due to new testing equipment that allows doctors to identify a coronavirus case within 15 minutes. In earlier weeks, the unit housed confirmed coronavirus patients and people with COVID-19 symptoms who were still awaiting results.

Bass said that even with the Monday reopening of many offices, the hospital will still be down about 30 percent from its typical business. He said he expects most furloughed nurses to be rehired, though bringing back non-clinical employees could take longer.

Despite the losses, Bass said he can't call the elective-procedure ban a mistake.

“I think they erred out of an abundance of caution,” he said. “If you look at the initial projections, it was going to be much worse. Nobody really knew what was coming.”

Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association, said no one really knows whether the elective-procedure ban was a step too far.

Running a business during the COVID-19 crisis? Share your story. Your voice could help us better tell the story of the COVID-19 crisis in Alabama. Follow this link to share your story with us.

“The challenge is, you can never prove the negative,” he said.

Williamson said that without social distancing, the average coronavirus patient likely infects between two and seven people. After the stay-home order, he said that number probably dropped to less than two.

So the expected flood of patients didn't arrive in most parts of the state. Still, Williamson said, hospitals everywhere struggled to find enough personal protective equipment to be ready for coronavirus patients. That equipment is used in elective surgeries.

“Given the shortage, if we had not stopped elective procedures, we would have run out of PPE,” he said.

Walker, the Anniston orthodontist, said he thought the elective procedures ban made sense at first, though he grew more skeptical in later weeks as the data on new cases began to pour in.

He even wrote to Gov. Kay Ivey about the ban, he said, telling her that dentists are already skilled in doing their jobs in a way that minimizes infection risk.

“I'm much less scared about catching COVID-19 in my dental office than I am going to Publix,” he said.

The pandemic didn't just reduce business for specialists who do surgeries. Bass said emergency room visits were down at RMC, and Williamson said that's a trend across the state. Both men speculated that people are putting off even needed medical treatment because of a reluctance to visit a hospital during the pandemic.

Bass said the pent-up demand is apparent now. He said most of the surgeons preparing to open their offices Monday already have backlogs of procedures.

“Everyone's ready to go,” he said. “The doctors are ready. They've been sitting on ‘go.’”