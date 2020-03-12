McGinnis on no sports at JSU: 'It's not just us but people all over the country going through this'

Jacksonville State softball coach Jana McGinnis has set a Friday morning meeting with her players to discuss what they'll do moving forward now that their season has been suspended.
The Ohio Valley Conference's Board of Presidents announced Thursday afternoon that because of the COVIC-19 pandemic, all athletic-related activities are suspended until further notice. That includes all games and formal practices, including spring football practice, which at JSU began Monday.
Also Monday, the NCAA announced that all winter and spring sports championship events are canceled, which essentially means that the season is all but over for JSU's baseball, softball, outdoor track and field, golf, tennis, rifle and beach volleyball squads.
Reached at her home Thursday night, McGinnis said she received notice of the NCAA decision near the end of practice but got word of the OVC's suspension afterward.
"I'm still holding onto hope that maybe our seniors haven't played their last game. Our season is suspended and not canceled," McGinnis said, before adding that she realizes the Gamecocks might not return to the field this season.
JSU had played 21 games and posted a 12-9 record. The Gamecocks have won 10 of their last 14, and the remaining schedule shows 25 more games. Also, there's the Ohio Valley Conference softball tournament, which Oxford's Choccolocco Park is scheduled to host May 6-9.
The Gamecocks have two seniors on their roster, and both players are integral parts of the squad. Pitcher/designated hitter Lex Jimmerson is a four-year starter, and Ryann Luna is a second-year starter at catcher.
"It's not just us but people all over the country going through this," McGinnis said. "Each team and each athlete are going through this.
"We'll manage the best we can moving forward. Sometimes, things happen that are out of your control."