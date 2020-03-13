McGinnis meets with her team: 'We'll get through this, and it will make us stronger'

Jacksonville State coach Jana McGinnis and her staff met with their softball team Friday afternoon, and she didn't want a "pity party."

Even so, it was hard to avoid the emotion that McGinnis' words to her players were going to bring out.

The decision was final: their season is over.

"There were some tears," McGinnis said. "There was a look of shock with some of them. We let them talk about things and how they felt.

"We also talked about how we needed to handle this the right way and have a good attitude. This affects people all over the world, and the top priority is human life."

The Ohio Valley Conference's Board of Presidents announced Thursday afternoon that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all athletic-related activities are suspended until further notice. That includes all games and formal practices. The NCAA also canceled all spring sports championships.

McGinnis had held out hope that perhaps the OVC board would agree to an abbreviated conference season in April, but during a Friday morning meeting with the school's coaches, athletics director Greg Seitz, JSU acting president Don Killingsworth, and Jeff Ryan, director of the school’s Emergency Management program, those hopes were dashed.

"We were told, 'No.' Our season is over," McGinnis said.

McGinnis said that when she met with her team, she went over details for the coming weeks, including how the players need to focus on academics and show discipline when classes start back, if they're done online. Many of the players either headed home Friday or will soon, and McGinnis urged them to remain with their families and not to go on spring break, because she would like them to avoid going to places with large gatherings.

She added that if they can get on the field as a team in April, they'll treat it like spring training.

She said she also emphasized the life lesson to be learned.

"The most important thing we tried to tell them is that it's OK to be sad, it's OK to be disappointed, but this is how you make yourself stronger," McGinnis said. "We'll get through this, and it will make us stronger."