Masks required on buses, ‘recommended’ in schools in Calhoun County system

Students in Calhoun County Schools will have to wear masks on the bus when school starts Monday, superintendent Donald Turner said Thursday. Once students get to school, masks are “highly recommended” but will not be required.
“How can we require masks when they’re not required by the governor or anyone else?,” Turner said.
Turner made his decision on mask rules for the coming school year Thursday afternoon, after a day of teleconferences with state school officials. The school system will encourage adults who work in the schools to be vaccinated, but will “respect their choice,” Turner said.
The decision comes as governments across the country mull a return to social-distancing restrictions with the sudden rise of the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus.
Statewide, 1,848 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday, a nine-fold increase since the July 4 weekend. Alabama is quickly proving to be a hot spot for delta, largely because of its low rate of vaccination.
In Anniston on Thursday, 34 people were hospitalized with the virus, 32 of them at Regional Medical Center and two at sister hospital Stringfellow, according to Dr. Raul Magadia, an infectious disease specialist at the hospital.
RMC sometimes held as many as 80 patients in multiple COVID wards over the winter, though all but one COVID ward was closed down earlier this year as the vaccine began to be widely distributed.
Magadia said the hospital’s emergency room is now functioning as a second COVID ward for RMC. There was no room at the hospital for more than 32 COVID patients Thursday.
Four people died of COVID in a single 24-hour period earlier this week, doctors have said.
Most local school systems start classes next week, and there’s growing worry that the resumption of class will cause outbreaks of the virus. Vaccines have yet to be approved for elementary-age kids, and a state law, passed earlier this year, prohibits schools and other public agencies from requiring vaccination for COVID-19.
Anniston City Schools announced during the summer that masks will be required during their school year, which starts Monday.
Jacksonville’s school board will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss the issue. (This story will be updated later tonight.)
Piedmont City Schools superintendent Mike Hayes, in an email to The Anniston Star, said Piedmont schools will make a policy decision early next week.
Turner said the masks-on-buses decision will keep the school system in compliance with Alabama Department of Public Health policy, which requires masks on public transit.
On Thursday and in meetings last week, Turner said statewide policy would affect his own policy decision-making, largely because of the difficulty of convincing people to wear masks when they aren’t required elsewhere.