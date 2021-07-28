Masks on. Masks off. Masks on again at White House, as COVID variant threat grows

Fin Gomez, a journalist with CBS News and White House Correspondents Association board member, replaces signs for mask-wearing guidance around the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on July 27, 2021 in Washington, D.C. The White House announced it was reimposing its mask mandate after the CDC advised that fully vaccinated people should wear masks indoors in areas with possible high spread of COVID-19. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/TNS)