Mark Edwards: NCAA eligibility ruling is great first step, but more needs to be done

Believe it or not, the NCAA leadership actually showed it cared for the student-athletes that the organization services.
With the season cut short for spring sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA Division I Council voted Monday to allow schools to give all athletes in spring sports an extra year of eligibility.
This is terrific news and reason for celebration. Also good news: the scholarship and roster limitations will be relaxed for 2020-21. If you were a senior and had a scholarship and a place on the team, your scholarship money and roster spot won't count against the team's NCAA limit next year.
Schools won't have to go into debt to pay for these extra scholarships. Money in the NCAA’s Student Assistance Fund can be used to pay for scholarships for 2019-20 seniors who choose to return for 2020-2021.
Still, the Division I Council needs to go a step further. As the Council's ruling stands now, scholarship limits won't be relaxed after the 2020-21 school year.
What if a school agrees to allow all spring-sports athletes to have their extra year? And what if all the players on a particular team accept the offer of one more year? That leaves no place for incoming recruits, and that's probably not going to be acceptable to most coaches.
If coaches want to bring in new talent, some of the older players might have to go. That could lead to uncomfortable conversations with athletes who've done nothing wrong other than not be difference-makers in their sports.
The Council should relax the scholarship rules until these athletes have cycled out of college sports. Teams should be allowed to exceed limits, provided that the players who are responsible for the overage are seniors who are participating in their NCAA-approved extra year.
These athletes already lost their season because of a catastrophic act of nature. They shouldn't be offered that year back only to lose out in an NCAA-driven numbers game.