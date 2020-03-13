Mark Edwards: JSU softball's four veterans will show their grit again

Jacksonville State has four softball players who've been on the team at least three years, and all four should have our respect.
Seniors Ryann Luna and Alexus Jimmerson and juniors Jada Terry and Nicole Rodriguez have endured more than their share of troubles in the past three seasons, but none of it has stopped them from thriving.
During the 2018 schedule, their campus got hit by a tornado, leaving about one-third of their teammates without a place to live.
Oh, and on top of that, there's the trip to Austin Peay that year when the softball bags of four players were stolen somewhere while the team was on the road. Rodriguez's bag was one of the ones taken.
That same season, while Terry was playing left field, she braced herself while going for a ball. Both bones in her forearm snapped. While she laid on the ground with her arm going in an unnatural direction, a team who had charged over to check on her expressed such shock that McGinnis had to order her to calm down.
They survived and won the OVC tournament championship.
Last year, longtime pitching coach Mark Wisener left the team just before the season began, leaving the team with only one assistant coach, while the rest of the conference had two each.
Off-season shoulder essentially meant it was a lost season for Luna, a catcher who was reduced to three pinch-hitting opportunities and no innings in the field.
They survived and won an OVC regular-season championship. They were within a run of another league tournament title.
This year, they're dealing with a season suspended about a month into the schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's all but certain they won't play another game for JSU this spring.
All this can't be close to what these four expected when they arrived at Jacksonville State. Even so, in each of the previous trials, they survived and came out stronger for it.
No reason to think they won't do the same this time. They've proven their resilience and toughness more than once.