Mark Edwards: It's OK for athletes to mourn the loss of their season

If you're a spring-sports college athlete who's seen their season get canceled, it's OK to be sad.
It's OK to cry. It's OK to be upset. It's OK to be angry.
You can do all that and still be concerned about the world at large. You can mourn your lost season and still agree the cancellations are necessary because we don't know how bad the COVID-19 pandemic will get before it gets better.
Don't let anyone shame you into thinking that you're a bad person with terrible priorities if you're emotional in any way, shape or form about how your sports season is gone.
College athletes are some of the best multi-taskers I've ever met, and surely, 99.9 percent of them realize this isn't an either/or question. It is indeed possible to do both — be unhappy about what's lost while acknowledging that it's best for everyone.
So, why bring up such a simple concept?
An extremely popular Twitter post by University of Central Arkansas outfielder Paul Rouse has struck a nerve. Rouse wrote, "If I have to give up my senior season of college baseball for someone to get to spend 10+ more years with their grandparents or a baby gets to live a full happy life, then take it away. It’s not about you."
Rouse posted his note at 4:20 p.m. March 12, which was about an hour after the NCAA canceled spring-sports championship events. His post came about three hours after UCA's league, the Southland Conference, canceled all remaining spring-sports competition.
Other Twitter users have jumped on board. As of Monday afternoon, his post was shared on Twitter about 11,400 times. It received more than 120,000 "likes." his post had received 222 replies — almost all of them positive. All of those figures are growing.
In a sense, maybe Rouse is the right guy to deliver his message. He's not a run-of-the-mill baseball player. He clearly knows what it's like to sacrifice.
He's a fifth-year senior who has appeared in only 34 games in his career and compiled only 38 at-bats. You don't do that without realizing there's more to college athletics than on-field accomplishment — and more to lose when the game is taken away.
He made his post a day before the NCAA Division I Council released a statement saying that eligibility relief for spring sports athletes is appropriate. Even so, if Division I schools follow through and give back spring sports athletes their year of eligibility, Rouse might not benefit. He told his campus newspaper he's planning to go to medical school and is unsure if he would return to the baseball team.
Still, we can admire Rouse and agree with his statement while wishing he had couched it with a bit more sympathy. We can laud his humbleness and agree there's so much more to life than college sports, while asking him to remember his fellow athletes are hurting and might need to vent a little.
Because of his background, Rouse probably knows as well as anybody that spring-sports college athletes aren't just losing the chance to play a few games — this is a way of life. This is something these folks have worked for years to achieve. They're developing mental toughness that will serve them for the rest of their days. They're building life-long relationships, which they forged during the hours and hours and hours of hard work they've had to endure just to be part of the team.
On top of that, the games in the spring are the fun part. All that work in the summer, fall and winter are geared toward a spring season, and just like that, it's gone.
There was no warning. The NCAA just sent out a mass statement with no advance notice. I was there at Jacksonville State's baseball practice when head coach Jim Case was made aware of the statement by a manager, who noticed it on Twitter.
That pushed the Ohio Valley Conference to go ahead and suspend games and practices. After seeing the Twitter post, Case then made some calls to confirm before calling his team together to tell them to tell them the news.
Imagine the shock those players endured. One minute you're taking batting practice, and then next minute, you're done.
It isn't wrong if athletes are sad and disappointed. They're entitled to feel that way. It doesn't mean they're bad people — just human.