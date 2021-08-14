Magadia speaks factually about COVID

Throughout pandemic times, Dr. Raul Magadia of Regional Medical Center has been a voice of professional reason and advice.
An infectious disease specialist, Magadia is in a position at the massive hospital to see the toll COVID-19 and its current delta variant have taken on the local population. But, he told an outdoor crowd in Anniston Thursday evening, the toll extends to the doctors and especially nurses who stay by the patients’ bedside.
“They hold the patients’ hands as they are dying and they call the family members to tell them their loved one has died,” he said.
Magadia addressed a crowd of about 50 who had come to hear updates about Calhoun County’s battle against the COVID-19 virus. The event took place outdoors, for safety purposes, at the Calhoun County Democratic Party headquarters on Alabama 202.
Magadia treated patients throughout the day at RMC and then spoke from 6:30 to 8 p.m., one of the many days when he has addressed crowds. At times, he has spoken to church and civic groups twice a day.
Magadia is one of several doctors and others in the medical field who have volunteered to encourage people to stay healthy by getting the COVID-19 vaccine and to inform people about the spikes and falls of the disease, locally, since March of 2020. They have answered questions from the public and addressed vaccine hesitancy.
Magadia also spoke about how those who are vaccinated can avoid spreading the disease.
Locally, the first known case was in March of 2020 when a nurse from Regional Medical Center became ill. Her doctors received a report from an out-of-town laboratory that she had the virus. Since then, the number of cases, their spikes and falls and the reasons for them, have followed the national trends.
“The first spike started in mid-July of 2020,” Magadia said. “That was after the Fourth of July holiday. People got sicker in August, and there were a lot of deaths.”
In one particular 12-day period in July 2020, there were 15 deaths. Thus far, by Aug. 11 of this year, there have been 16 deaths. The doctors involved in these cases are not unaffected, Magadia said. Often, as he and other physicians enter the hospital each morning, a mortician has arrived earlier and can be seen leaving with a stretcher carrying someone who has died.
There are many reasons, according to Magadia, that people are not getting vaccinated, such as misinformation that spreads on social media and other media outlets, fear of getting complications from the vaccine, mistrust of the government, denying the seriousness of the disease, and others.
“In Calhoun County, only 31 percent of the population is immunized,” Magadia said. “On Thursday, we had 48 patients with COVID-19, and only four of those had been vaccinated. That is compelling evidence that the vaccine works. Too many people are holding out.”
The delta variant has raised the percentage of vaccinated people the county needs for herd immunity from 70 percent to almost 90 percent.
Magadia presented other facts about the virus and answered questions from the crowd. Below are other facts Calhoun countians should know:
• Boosters may be recommended by the FDA in the coming weeks for those with health problems. Soon, a booster will also be recommended for those who are over 65 years old. Other age groups may follow.
• There is a medical advantage to taking the booster created by a pharmaceutical company different from the vaccine originally taken.
• If COVID cases continue to rise, RMC may open a third ward.
• The fully vaccinated may get the virus but likely will not be severely ill.
• The fully vaccinated may spread the virus to the unvaccinated and small children.
• The vaccine for ages six months to 11 should be available within a few weeks. The Pfizer vaccine is currently available to those who are 12 and older.
• Double-masking with surgical masks, not cloth, is the best way to avoid the delta variant, or people may use the N-95 masks.
• Face shields used in conjunction with double masks are effective when being in a small space for a long period of time, such as when flying.
• The delta variant is quickly mutating and may become resistant to vaccines.