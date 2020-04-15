Logjam on small-business loans is breaking, local bankers say

As the leader of the local branch of the nonprofit United Way, Shannon Jenkins isn't the kind of person people might expect to put in an application for a small business loan.

But even in the age of coronavirus, his staff is still working. Among other things, they're helping coordinate the delivery of meals to people in quarantine, he said. And the donors who fund that work no longer have as much money to give.

“There are businesses that support us now that may no longer exist,” Jenkins said. “Folks are holding on to their money, understandably, to take care of themselves.”

The local United Way branch is just one of the organizations waiting for a loan under the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, set up as part of the federal coronavirus stimulus package.

The program allows both businesses and nonprofits to borrow money primarily to cover payroll over the next two months. If employers can prove that they spent the money keeping workers employed, the SBA will forgive the loan.

It's a program that has proven both popular and frustrating for businesses. More than 19,000 loans have been made under the program in Alabama, according to a Tuesday announcement by the Alabama Bankers Association, for a total of $3.8 billion statewide.

Still, reports in business news outlets such as CNBC suggest the program may run out of money as soon as this week. And business owners have said the loans simply aren't getting approved fast enough.

“It is a fairly daunting process to go through,” clothing store owner Bill Wakefield told the Anniston City Council last week. “The government says it's quick and easy and no problem. It isn't.”

Still, local bankers say that the government this week seems to have ironed out many of its problems with the program, with applications now running more smoothly than last week.

"This Wednesday beats the devil out of last Wednesday," said Shad Williams, president of Cheaha Bank. Williams said the program was originally bogged down largely because of contradictory or unclear rules from the SBA.

He said those hassles are normal for a large government program that's set up quickly, something he compared to "building a jet plane as you fly it."

Demand for the loans is massive, he said, particularly because nonprofits are allowed to apply.

“This pandemic thing has touched everybody,” Williams said. “Even doctors' offices. Even churches.”

Early closures — before the state went on full lockdown in early April — hit the economy in unexpected places. Day care centers, often operated by churches, were ordered closed. The cancellation of elective medical procedures has forced doctors and hospitals to lay off staff even as the medical community prepares for a surge of coronavirus patients.

At Noble Bank in Anniston, president Anthony Humphries said his staff has processed 287 loans through the program, which would total $34 million if all the loans are funded. So far only 40 loans have been, for a total of about $6 million. He said he expects another 150 loans to close this week.

If all those loans are approved, Humphries said, he expects it will save about 1,000 local jobs.

Humphries also sees potential gaps in the program. The loans can help businesses keep employees on the job when revenues are dropping, he said, and it's helpful for offices where people can work from home. It's different for businesses that are completely shut down under state orders.

“It's complicated for businesses that were shut down, because someone could say that you can't have workers if you're not even open,” he said.

Humphries said he's worried that, even with the payroll assistance, some businesses won't last through the crisis.

Jenkins said he's been told that the United Way's loan is approved and that the money will come through soon. He said the process wasn't difficult, but it was stressful.

“We were holding our breath,” he said. “You know there's a limited amount of money, and you know there are a lot of people looking for a loan.”